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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
18.68
18.68
6.23
6.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
726.65
592.34
506.7
381.49
Net Worth
745.33
611.02
512.93
387.72
Minority Interest
No Record Found
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
803.63
697.86
657.5
519.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
803.63
697.86
657.5
519.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.39
29.11
21.66
12.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
89.7
|241.08
|95,095.91
|57.68
|11.1
|1,224.24
|55.18
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
69.52
|28.11
|19,048.5
|150.65
|1.42
|1,823.04
|10.53
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
398.35
|26.91
|16,953.62
|169.73
|0
|305.6
|64.93
Horizon Industrial Parks Ltd
HORIZONIND
48.03
|0
|13,353.61
|63.48
|0
|42.05
|33.89
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
185.55
|19.6
|13,166.16
|194.84
|2.28
|593.31
|34.22
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
SANDEEP SUDHAKAR ASOLKAR
Executive Director
Saketchandrasingh Pratapsingh Dhandoria
Executive Director
Sarvesh Kumar Garg
Non Executive Director
Chandrakant V Gogri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Neha Gada
Independent Non Exe. Director
Satish Chandrashekhar Deshpande
Independent Non Exe. Director
NANDKISHOR TRIVIKRAM JOSHI
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dilip Damodar Karambelkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shweta Deshpande
Ambience Court Hi-Tech Busines,
Park, 21st Flr Sec-19D Vashi,
Maharashtra - 400705
Tel: +91 22 4482 2717
Website: http://www.sfcenvironment.com
Email: compliance@sfcenv.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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