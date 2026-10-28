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SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd Share Price Live

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SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

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Open

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Prev. Close

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Turnover(Lac.)

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Day's High

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Day's Low

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52 Week's High

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52 Week's Low

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Book Value

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Face Value

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Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

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SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

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NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

28 Oct, 2026|12:04 AM

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Share PriceShare Price

SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

18.68

18.68

6.23

6.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

726.65

592.34

506.7

381.49

Net Worth

745.33

611.02

512.93

387.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

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Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

803.63

697.86

657.5

519.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

803.63

697.86

657.5

519.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

18.39

29.11

21.66

12.69

SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

89.7

241.0895,095.9157.6811.11,224.2455.18

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

69.52

28.1119,048.5150.651.421,823.0410.53

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

398.35

26.9116,953.62169.730305.664.93

Horizon Industrial Parks Ltd

HORIZONIND

48.03

013,353.6163.48042.0533.89

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

185.55

19.613,166.16194.842.28593.3134.22

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

SANDEEP SUDHAKAR ASOLKAR

Executive Director

Saketchandrasingh Pratapsingh Dhandoria

Executive Director

Sarvesh Kumar Garg

Non Executive Director

Chandrakant V Gogri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Neha Gada

Independent Non Exe. Director

Satish Chandrashekhar Deshpande

Independent Non Exe. Director

NANDKISHOR TRIVIKRAM JOSHI

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dilip Damodar Karambelkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shweta Deshpande

Registered Office

Ambience Court Hi-Tech Busines,

Park, 21st Flr Sec-19D Vashi,

Maharashtra - 400705

Tel: +91 22 4482 2717

Website: http://www.sfcenvironment.com

Email: compliance@sfcenv.com

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

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Reports by SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd

Company FAQs

The SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 28 Oct ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 28 Oct ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 28 Oct ‘26
SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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