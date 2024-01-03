To

The Members of SFC Environmental Technologies Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of SFC Environmental Technologies Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2026, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, Standalone statement of changes in equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conform it with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2026, and its Profit (including other Comprehensive Income), its Changes in Equity and its cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon ("Other Information")

4. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for other information. The other information comprises Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report and such other disclosure related information but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

5. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

6. In connection with our audit of Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

7. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

8. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

9. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection of appropriate accounting software for ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations including those related to retention of audit log; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

10. In preparing the Standalone financial statements, Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless board of directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

11. The companys board of directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

12. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

13. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

14. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

15. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements

16. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

17. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and beliefs were necessary for the purpose of our audit and have found them to be satisfactory.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. The Company maintains backup of books of account and other relevant records in electronic mode on servers physically located in India at periodic intervals; however, such backups are not taken on a daily basis.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Financial Statements comply with the IND AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2026 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2026, from being appointed as a director in terms of sub-section (2) of section 164 of the Act.

f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected there with are as stated in the paragraph 17(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 17 (i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy & operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V of the Act and the rules thereunder.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position as at March 31, 2026. (Refer Note 46 of Standalone Financial Statement)

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company for year ended March 31, 2026 has used accounting software (Tally Prime Edit Log) for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year. However, feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes to accounting software. We have been informed that in Tally Prime Edit Log, once edit log functionality is enabled even admin user has no right to disable the same.

Based on our procedures performed for the accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per statutory requirement for record retention.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 16 under the heading of Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements of our report to the Members of SFC Environmental Technologies Limited of even date)

i. (a) (A) As per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, Right-of-use assets, Investment Properties and Capital work-in-progress.

(B) As per the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any intangible assets. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has a program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment so to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of 2 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain assets were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the management during the year. No material discrepancies were found on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and Investment Property during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the inventories except for goods in transit were physically verified at reasonable intervals by the management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is reasonable. According to information and explanation given to us, no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventory when compared with books of accounts.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs5 crore during the year, in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The difference between the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with the banks and financial institutions and the books of account of the Company is on account of explainable items and all such differences are as follows:

(Rs. in Millions)

Name of Bank/ Financial Institution Quarter Particulars of Securities Provided Amount as per books of account Amount as reported in the quarterly return/ statement Amount of difference ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank & Axis Bank Jun-25 Debtors 1,916.94 2,013.57 -96.63 Creditors 280.19 465.55 -185.36 Closing Stock 770.22 621.37 148.84 Sep-25 Debtors 1,548.42 1,812.98 -264.56 Creditors 218.53 209.14 9.39 Closing Stock 860.73 654.47 206.27 Dec-25 Debtors 2,332.57 2,429.91 -97.34 Creditors 390.33 391.39 -1.07 Closing Stock 833.18 643.88 189.29 Mar- 26 Debtors 4,312.34 4,559.93 -247.59 Creditors 1,122.02 1,115.95 6.07 Closing Stock 777.98 681.90 96.08

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has made investments in, provided guarantee or security, granted loans and advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has provided the following loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to other entities during the year.

(Rs. in Millions)

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year - Subsidiaries 2,450.00 - 1,560.81 - - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - - - - Others - - 0.55 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 3,104.10 - 1,612.32 - - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - - - - Others - - 6.10 -

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees are prima facie not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the terms of repayment of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company do not stipulate any repayment schedule. Accordingly, we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal & payment of interest.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, there is no amount overdue of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, no loans or advances in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the Company has granted following loans and advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(Rs. in Millions)

Parties All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/advances in nature of loans Repayable on Demand (A) 1,806.25 - 1,612.32 Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - - Total (A+B) 1,806.25 - 1,612.32 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% - 89.26%

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to loans and advances granted, guarantees and securities provided and investments made by the Company during the year.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act, any other relevant provisions of the Act and the relevant rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2026 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues outstanding of VAT, GST, income tax, custom duty, wealth tax, service tax and excise duty, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, have not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies as defined in Companies Act 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge and based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in SAs, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable INDAS.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act, are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash loss during the financial year ended on that date and immediately preceding financial years. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xvii) of the Order is not applicable.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent CSR amounts for the year requiring a transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 17 (g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of SFC Environmental Technologies Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of SFC Environmental Technologies Limited ("the Company") for the year ended March 31, 2026, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, commensurate to the size and nature of the business, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively for the period ended March 31, 2026, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and SAs issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

Commensurate to the size and nature of the business, we believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.