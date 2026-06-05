Signature Green Corporation Ltd Management Discussions

A. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT:
The Industry is showing some improvement & your Directors are expecting better Industrial Development in the coming years.
B. SEGMENTWISE PERFORMANCE:
The Company is manufacturing Soya and other agriculture Products and this may be considered as the only segment. Therefore, the requirement of segment wise reporting is not applicable.
C. OPPORTUNITIES / OUTLOOK:
The Company is taking maximum efforts to capitalize on business opportunities & further expect a better outlook in the coming years.
D. THREATS:
The major threats for the company are competition from the Government Policies.
E. RISKS AND CONCERNS:
Your company is taking adequate measures to safeguard against Risks & Concerns.
F. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:
Your Company has been maintaining an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size & nature of its business.
G. HUMAN RESOURCES POLICIES:
Your company considers its human resources as its most valuable assets, among all other assets of the Company. It has been the policy of the company to actuate the talent by providing opportunities to develop themselves within the organization. The company continued to have maintained very cordial & harmonious relations with its employees.
H. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:
Due to unfavourable market conditions your company is facing profitability problems however, your management is making optimum efforts to minimize the overheads & cost reduction.
I. RATIO ANALYSIS:
|
Particulars
|2024-25
|2023-24
|Change
|Debtors Turnover Ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Inventory Turnover Ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Interest Coverage Ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Ratio
|38.85
|19.59
|19.26
|Debt Equity Ratio
|0.03
|0.47
|-0.44
|Operation of Profit Margin Ratio %
|39.32
|36.85
|2.47
|Net Profit Margin Ratio %
|39.32
|36.85
|2.47
|Return on Net wealth %
|2.33
|6.81
|-4.48
|
By Order of the Board of Directors
|
Sd/-
|
FOR SIGNATURE GREEN CORPORATION LIMITED (formerly known as Sagar Soya Products Limited)
|
ARVINDBHAI CHHOTABHAI PATEL
|
Sd/-
|
DIN: 00024070
|
CHANDRAKANT BHAI PATEL
|
Chairman & Whole Time Director
|
DIN: 02590157
|
Managing Director
|
Date: 12th August, 2025
|
Place: Mumbai
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