Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorEdible Oil
Open₹4.33
Prev. Close₹4.13
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹4.33
Day's Low₹4.33
52 Week's High₹4.33
52 Week's Low₹3.11
Book Value₹37.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.56
P/E7.87
EPS0.55
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.6
3.1
0.29
0.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.62
1.39
1.08
1.31
Net Worth
13.22
4.49
1.37
1.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.06
-0.03
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.23
0.31
0.39
0.17
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.18
-0.26
-0.31
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
0
Working capital
0.13
-0.14
0.75
-0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-35.8
88.62
-56.57
-25.53
EBIT growth
-26.88
-20.42
124.2
-153.5
Net profit growth
-32.19
-20.42
124.2
-153.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
0.03
0
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0.03
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.9
0.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
230.65
|21.44
|6,806.18
|104.3
|0
|5,776.05
|39.81
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
1,483.75
|0
|4,152.41
|0.36
|0
|158.21
|13.49
Modi Naturals Ltd
MODINATUR
433.45
|57.56
|576.77
|3.02
|0
|150.91
|83.22
Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd
256.4
|14.85
|567.14
|3.61
|0
|143.05
|53.28
Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd
GOKUL
40.35
|126.09
|399.44
|1.72
|0
|41.29
|21.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & WTD & CFO
ARVINDBHAI CHHOTABHAI PATEL
Managing Director
Chandrakant Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ganesh Sengadani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Savita Kishan Bhaliya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mukesh Kumar Seni
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
A K Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Vipin Mandhana
32 Vyapar Bhavan,
49 P D Mello Rod,
Maharashtra - 400009
Tel: 022-32997884
Website: http://www.sagarsoyaproducts.com
Email: compliance.ssp@gmail.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: support@purvashare.com
Summary
Signature Green Corporation Limited was initially incorporated as Sagar Soya Products Limited on September 27, 1982. The name of the Company has changed to the current name Signature Green Corporation...
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Reports by Signature Green Corporation Ltd
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