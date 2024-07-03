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Signature Green Corporation Ltd Share Price Live

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4.33
(4.84%)
Jun 5, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open4.33
  • Day's High4.33
  • 52 Wk High4.33
  • Prev. Close4.13
  • Day's Low4.33
  • 52 Wk Low 3.11
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E7.87
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value37.21
  • EPS0.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.56
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Signature Green Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

₹4.33

Prev. Close

₹4.13

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0

Day's High

₹4.33

Day's Low

₹4.33

52 Week's High

₹4.33

52 Week's Low

₹3.11

Book Value

₹37.21

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.56

P/E

7.87

EPS

0.55

Divi. Yield

0

Signature Green Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2025

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13 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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19 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Signature Green Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Signature Green Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:40 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.73%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Signature Green Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.6

3.1

0.29

0.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.62

1.39

1.08

1.31

Net Worth

13.22

4.49

1.37

1.6

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.06

-0.03

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.23

0.31

0.39

0.17

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.18

-0.26

-0.31

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0

0

Working capital

0.13

-0.14

0.75

-0.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-35.8

88.62

-56.57

-25.53

EBIT growth

-26.88

-20.42

124.2

-153.5

Net profit growth

-32.19

-20.42

124.2

-153.48

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025

Gross Sales

0.03

0

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0.03

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.9

0.78

Signature Green Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

230.65

21.446,806.18104.305,776.0539.81

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

1,483.75

04,152.410.360158.2113.49

Modi Naturals Ltd

MODINATUR

433.45

57.56576.773.020150.9183.22

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd

256.4

14.85567.143.610143.0553.28

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd

GOKUL

40.35

126.09399.441.72041.2921.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Signature Green Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & WTD & CFO

ARVINDBHAI CHHOTABHAI PATEL

Managing Director

Chandrakant Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ganesh Sengadani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Savita Kishan Bhaliya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mukesh Kumar Seni

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

A K Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Vipin Mandhana

Registered Office

32 Vyapar Bhavan,

49 P D Mello Rod,

Maharashtra - 400009

Tel: 022-32997884

Website: http://www.sagarsoyaproducts.com

Email: compliance.ssp@gmail.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: support@purvashare.com

Summary

Signature Green Corporation Limited was initially incorporated as Sagar Soya Products Limited on September 27, 1982. The name of the Company has changed to the current name Signature Green Corporation...
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Reports by Signature Green Corporation Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Signature Green Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Signature Green Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.33 today.

What is the Market Cap of Signature Green Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Signature Green Corporation Ltd is ₹1.56 Cr. as of 05 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Signature Green Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Signature Green Corporation Ltd is 7.87 and 0.12 as of 05 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Signature Green Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Signature Green Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Signature Green Corporation Ltd is ₹3.11 and ₹4.33 as of 05 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Signature Green Corporation Ltd?

Signature Green Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 65.80%, 1 Year at 39.23%, 6 Month at 9.94%, 3 Month at 20.61% and 1 Month at 9.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Signature Green Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Signature Green Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.73 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.26 %

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