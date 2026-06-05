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Signature Green Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

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4.33
(4.84%)
Jun 5, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.6

3.1

0.29

0.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.62

1.39

1.08

1.31

Net Worth

13.22

4.49

1.37

1.6

Minority Interest

Debt

0

1.72

1.72

1.72

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.09

0.12

0.14

0

Total Liabilities

13.31

6.33

3.23

3.32

Fixed Assets

0.51

0.59

0.69

0.8

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

11.33

2.65

0.37

0.57

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.25

0.27

0.35

0.47

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

11.41

2.67

0.17

0.28

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.33

-0.29

-0.15

-0.18

Cash

1.28

2.89

1.98

1.74

Total Assets

13.32

6.33

3.24

3.31

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