Signature Green Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.6
3.1
0.29
0.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.62
1.39
1.08
1.31
Net Worth
13.22
4.49
1.37
1.6
Minority Interest
Debt
0
1.72
1.72
1.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.09
0.12
0.14
0
Total Liabilities
13.31
6.33
3.23
3.32
Fixed Assets
0.51
0.59
0.69
0.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
11.33
2.65
0.37
0.57
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.25
0.27
0.35
0.47
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
11.41
2.67
0.17
0.28
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.33
-0.29
-0.15
-0.18
Cash
1.28
2.89
1.98
1.74
Total Assets
13.32
6.33
3.24
3.31
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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