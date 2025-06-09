The remote e-voting period begins on Friday, 05th September, 2025 at 9.00 a.m. and end son Sunday, 07th September, 2025 at 5.00 p.m. The remote e-voting module shall be disabled by NSDL for voting thereafter. The Members, whose names appear in the Register of Members / Beneficial Owners as on the record date (cut-off date) i.e. Tuesday, 02nd September, 2025 may cast their vote electronically. The voting right of shareholders shall be in proportion to their share in the paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on the cut-off date being Tuesday, 02nd September, 2025.