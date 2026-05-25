Board Meeting 25 May 2026 19 May 2026

Signature Green Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2026 and other business matters Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 25th May, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2026)

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2026 20 Apr 2026

Signature Green Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Draft Scheme of Merger by Absorption or Scheme of Amalgamation. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 24th April, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.04.2026)

Board Meeting 5 Mar 2026 26 Feb 2026

Signature Green Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Proposal for Amalgamation and other business matters Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 05th March, 2026 wherein the Company has in principally approved entering into a Scheme of Amalgamation (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.03.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 9 Feb 2026

Signature Green Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financials Results for quarter and nine months ending 31st December 2025 and other general matters Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 13th February, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 7 Nov 2025

Signature Green Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2025 and other matters. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14th November, 2025 Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter and half year ending 30th September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2025 4 Aug 2025