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Signature Green Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

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4.33
(4.84%)
Jun 5, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Sagar Soya Prod CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 May 202619 May 2026
Signature Green Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2026 and other business matters Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 25th May, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2026)
Board Meeting24 Apr 202620 Apr 2026
Signature Green Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Draft Scheme of Merger by Absorption or Scheme of Amalgamation. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 24th April, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.04.2026)
Board Meeting5 Mar 202626 Feb 2026
Signature Green Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Proposal for Amalgamation and other business matters Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 05th March, 2026 wherein the Company has in principally approved entering into a Scheme of Amalgamation (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.03.2026)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20269 Feb 2026
Signature Green Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financials Results for quarter and nine months ending 31st December 2025 and other general matters Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 13th February, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.02.2026)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20257 Nov 2025
Signature Green Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2025 and other matters. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14th November, 2025 Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter and half year ending 30th September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.11.2025)
Board Meeting7 Aug 20254 Aug 2025
Signature Green Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended on 30th June 2025 and other matters. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 07th August, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:07.08.2025)

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