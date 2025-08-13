|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|8 Sep 2025
|7 Aug 2025
|Approved convening of the 43rd (Forty-Third) Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025 on Monday, 08th September, 2025 at 03:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) Annual Report of the Company for FY 2024 - 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025) Letter sent to Shareholders under Regulation 36(1)(b) of SEBI LODR (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025) Outcome of 43rd AGM of the Company held on Monday, 08th September, 2025 Proceedings of the 43rd AGM of the Company Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of 43rd AGM of the Company held on 08th September, 2025 Proceedings of the 43rd AGM of the Company held on 08th September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:08.09.2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.