Approved convening of the 43rd (Forty-Third) Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025 on Monday, 08th September, 2025 at 03:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) Annual Report of the Company for FY 2024 - 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025) Letter sent to Shareholders under Regulation 36(1)(b) of SEBI LODR (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025) Outcome of 43rd AGM of the Company held on Monday, 08th September, 2025 Proceedings of the 43rd AGM of the Company Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of 43rd AGM of the Company held on 08th September, 2025 Proceedings of the 43rd AGM of the Company held on 08th September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:08.09.2025)