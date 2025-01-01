|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Right Issue Date
|Record Date
|Rights Ratio
|Premium
|Remark
|Rights
|22 Feb 2024
|27 Feb 2024
|27 Feb 2024
|1:4
|21
|1:4 Rights Issues Of Equity Shares
|1:4 Rights Issues Of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SOUTH INDIAN BANK LTD has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SOUTH INDIAN BANK LTD. (532218) RECORD DATE 27/02/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Re.1/- each for cash at a premium of Rs. 21/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 04 (Four) Equity Shares held* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 27/02/2024 DR-726/2023-2024 *Note: Rights Issue Price: Rs.22 per Rights Equity Share fully paid-up (including a premium of Rs.21 per Rights Equity Share) payable on Application. (AS Per BSE Notice Dated on 26.02.2024)
