|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|7 Dec 2024
|24 Dec 2024
|30 Dec 2024
|Please see attached Notice of 40th Annual General Meeting of SpiceJet Limited
|BookCloser
|19 Dec 2023
|4 Jan 2024
|10 Jan 2024
|Please find attached Notice of 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company.
The rise is explained by the ongoing demand for air travel, even though there are still supply issues with planes.Read More
The settlement comes after the airline raised Rs 3,000 crore in a QIP.Read More
Shivamogga is the airline's first new destination after its successful Rs 3,000 crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).Read More
The airline has settled a dispute worth $131.85 million (roughly ₹1,107 crore) with the lessors for $22.5 million.Read More
Three SpiceJet aircraft that were previously grounded are being brought back into service, and seven of these aircraft will be leased.Read More
At 1:00 p.m., Indigo operator InterGlobe Aviation shares were trading at Rs 4,906 on the NSE, up 2.5%.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.Read More
The stake sale occurred between September 17 and 23, 2024, with over 1.81 Crore shares sold, allowing Carlyle to retain 2.99 Crore shares in the airline.Read More
SpiceJet now has approximately 30 grounded aircraft, which Singh hopes to be reactivated by the end of 2025.Read More
