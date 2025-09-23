<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT</dhhead>

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

To the Members of Steamhouse India Limited

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Steamhouse India Limited . (‘‘the Company’’), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025 and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the Material Accounting Policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘‘Standalone Financial Statements’’).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, and its Profit (including Other Comprehensive Income), Changes in Equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Director is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board’s Report including

Annexures to Board’s Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statement and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information, and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit.

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘‘the Act’’) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 (‘‘the Order’’) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the ‘‘Annexure A’’, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone

Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in ‘‘Annexure B’’.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company have disclosed the matters under litigation at note 28 of the standalone financial statements which may impact its financial position.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) 1. The Management has represented that, to the best of it’s knowledge and belief no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘‘Intermediaries’’), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘‘Ultimate Beneficiaries’’) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

2. The Management has represented, that, to the best of it’s knowledge and belief no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘‘Funding Parties’’), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘‘Ultimate Beneficiaries’’) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

3. Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material mis-statement.

v) No dividend is declared or paid during the year, accordingly Rule 11(f) is not applicable.

vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

3. In our Opinion and according to information and explanations provided to us, the remuneration (including sitting fees and commission) paid or payable by company to its Directors during the current financial year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 and not in excess of the limit laid down therein.

Forming an Opinion and Reporting on Standalone Financial Statements For, Natvarlal Vepari & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN:123626W Urvesh B. Jhaveri (Partner) Membership No. 115773 UDIN : 25115773BMIWKM3083 Place: SURAT Date : 23/09/2025

ANNEXURE ‘A’

TO AUDIT REPORT

(As referred to in our Report of even date)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment except in case of certain Plant & Machinery, where the Company is in the process of updating the records for situation of these assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant, and equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, title deeds in respect of immovable properties (other than the Company is lessee of immovable property and the lease agreement is duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment or Intangible Assets during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause

3 (i) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and coverage and procedure of such verification is reasonable and appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate of inventory were noticed.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of rupees five crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions which are secured on the basis of security of current assets. As per sanction letter produced before us, the company is not required to file any quarterly returns or statements with such banks or financial institutions.

(iii) (a) (A) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided loans to subsidiaries and associates. There is no joint venture of the Company.

(B) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has provided loans, or stood guarantee to any other entity as below:

( In Million)

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount during the year - Others 20.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - Others 20.00

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions on which loans have been granted by the company during the year (aggregating to 20.00 million and balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date is 20.00 million) are not prejudicial to the company’s interest.

(c) In case of the loans and advances in the nature of loan, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have not been stipulated as the same are repayable on demand.

(d) In case of the loans and advances in the nature of loan, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have not been stipulated as the same are repayable on demand.

(e) As the loans given are repayable on demand, it is not possible to comment as to whether there is any amount which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has granted loans/advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. The details of the same are as follows:

( In Million)

Particulars All Parties Related Parties Others Aggregate amount of loans - Repayable on Demand OP> 20.00 - 20.00 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of - - - repayment Total 20.00 - 20.00 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the 100% - 100.00% total loans

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of investments made and loans, guarantees given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘‘the Act’’) have been complied with.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014. Consequently, the clause 3 (v) is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of the Companys products to which the said rules are made applicable, and are of the opinion that, prima facie the prescribed accounts and records are being maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues have been subsumed into Goods and Service Tax.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs and other statutory dues applicable to it. Further, no undisputed amounts payables in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident

Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs and other statutory dues were in arrears, as of March 31, 2025, for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) Statutory Dues which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2025 on account of dispute are given below:

in Millions

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount ( ) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any. Central Goods and Outstanding 1.85 FY 2021-22 & Office of the Service Tax Act, Demand FY 2022-23 Superintendent Of 2017 CGST & Central Excise Income Tax Act, Outstanding - FY 2023-24 ACIT Interest 1961 Demand payable is 0.01

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, term loan availed by the company during the year were prima facie applied for the purposes for which the loans were obtained, though idle/surplus funds which were not required for immediate utilization were temporarily taken in overdraft account.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, as defined under the Act. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries (as defined under the Act).

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the records obtained, and information and explanations provided to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of the section 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of the transactions are also disclosed in the Financial Statements.

(xiv)(a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi)(a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CICs. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) Based on the overall review of financial statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, clause 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xviii) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix)According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of section 135 of the Act are applicable to the Company. The company has made the required contributions during the year and there are no unspent amount which are required to be transferred to the special account as on the date of our audit report. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(xxi)Reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable at the standalone level of reporting.

Forming an Opinion and Reporting on Standalone Financial Statements For, Natvarlal Vepari & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN:123626W Urvesh B. Jhaveri (Partner) Membership No. 115773 UDIN: 25115773BMIWKM3083 Place: SURAT Date : 23/09/2025

ANNEXURE ‘B’

TO AUDITOR’S REPORT PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2025

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘‘the Act’’)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Steamhouse India Limted as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the period ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the ‘‘Guidance Note’’) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Company’s assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.