Further as decided by the Board, the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on September 28, 2026 (Monday) through Other Audio-Visual Means at 11:30 A.M. This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 34 of SEBI (LODR) Amendment Regulations, 2016 we attached copy of our Annual Report and Notice for the year 2025 - 26. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 03.09.2026) With reference to our letter dated September 2, 2026 regarding notice of AGM we herewith enclose the CA certificate under regulation 45(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015. Kindly take a note of the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2026) With reference to our letter dated September 2, 2026 regarding notice of AGM. We herewith enclose the CA certificate under regulation 45(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015. Kindly take a note of the same. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 24.09.2026) Detailed letter for outcome of AGM. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28.09.2026) Scrutinizer Report along with Voting Results of 33rd AGM is attached. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 29.09.2026)