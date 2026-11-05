Sugal Earthen Spaces Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
745
|49.74
|1,78,036.79
|800.32
|1.11
|439.08
|123.11
Lodha Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,167.65
|30.79
|1,11,937.34
|645
|0.38
|3,274.8
|230.89
Phoenix Mills Ltd
PHOENIXLTD
2,113.4
|230.67
|74,094.14
|127.14
|0.12
|140.94
|156.76
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,632.45
|374.83
|67,971.38
|11.4
|0.13
|749
|277.78
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,739.9
|26.94
|61,937.82
|735.88
|0.47
|1,454.29
|473.04
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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