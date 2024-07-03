Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorRealty
Open₹63.75
Prev. Close₹63.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.29
Day's High₹63.75
Day's Low₹61.05
52 Week's High₹96.4
52 Week's Low₹51.25
Book Value₹47.87
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)38.16
P/E17.47
EPS3.65
Divi. Yield1.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
6.25
6.25
6.25
6.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.67
19.64
15.01
12.81
Net Worth
29.92
25.89
21.26
19.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
12.16
-11.26
3.06
3.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
19.66
25.34
4.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.66
25.34
4.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.55
0.8
1.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
745
|49.74
|1,78,036.79
|800.32
|1.11
|439.08
|123.11
Lodha Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,167.65
|30.79
|1,11,937.34
|645
|0.38
|3,274.8
|230.89
Phoenix Mills Ltd
PHOENIXLTD
2,113.4
|230.67
|74,094.14
|127.14
|0.12
|140.94
|156.76
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,632.45
|374.83
|67,971.38
|11.4
|0.13
|749
|277.78
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,739.9
|26.94
|61,937.82
|735.88
|0.47
|1,454.29
|473.04
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
S Prasan Chand Jain
Non Executive Director
S Vinodh Kumar
Executive Director
Mahesh B Chandak
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dhanesh Mrinalini
Independent Non Exe. Director
Srinivas Acharya
Independent Non Exe. Director
LAKSHMI CHANDRAN ASHOK
Independent Director
Gayathri Sandeep
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Radhika Maheshwari
City Centre Plaza 1st Floor,
7 Anna Salai,
Tamil Nadu - 600002
Tel: 91-044-28587105-08
Website: http://www.sugalshare.com
Email: sugalshare_2008@rediffmail.com; sugalshare@sugalsh
Subramanian Building,
V Floor, 1 Club House Road,
Chennai - 600 002
Tel: 91-044-28460390 (5 L
Website: www.cameoindia.com
Email: cameo@cameoindia.com
Summary
Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Limited, formerly known as Sugal & Damani Finlease Limited was incorporated on 7th May, 1993. It was entitled to commence business w.e.f. 17th May, 1993. Post amalgamation...
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Reports by Sugal Earthen Spaces Ventures Ltd
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