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Sugal Earthen Spaces Ventures Ltd Share Price Live

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61.05
(-4.24%)
Nov 5, 2026|04:01:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open63.75
  • Day's High63.75
  • 52 Wk High96.4
  • Prev. Close63.75
  • Day's Low61.05
  • 52 Wk Low 51.25
  • Turnover (lac)0.29
  • P/E17.47
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value47.87
  • EPS3.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)38.16
  • Div. Yield1.57
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Sugal Earthen Spaces Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

₹63.75

Prev. Close

₹63.75

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.29

Day's High

₹63.75

Day's Low

₹61.05

52 Week's High

₹96.4

52 Week's Low

₹51.25

Book Value

₹47.87

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

38.16

P/E

17.47

EPS

3.65

Divi. Yield

1.57

Sugal Earthen Spaces Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

13 Aug 2026

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2026

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13 Aug 2026

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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1 Aug 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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29 May 2026

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 21 Sep, 2026

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Sugal Earthen Spaces Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Sugal Earthen Spaces Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

05 Nov, 2026|08:12 PM
Sep-2026Jun-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.43%

Non-Promoter- 27.56%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Sugal Earthen Spaces Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

6.25

6.25

6.25

6.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.67

19.64

15.01

12.81

Net Worth

29.92

25.89

21.26

19.06

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

12.16

-11.26

3.06

3.62

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

19.66

25.34

4.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

19.66

25.34

4.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.55

0.8

1.5

Sugal Earthen Spaces Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

745

49.741,78,036.79800.321.11439.08123.11

Lodha Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,167.65

30.791,11,937.346450.383,274.8230.89

Phoenix Mills Ltd

PHOENIXLTD

2,113.4

230.6774,094.14127.140.12140.94156.76

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,632.45

374.8367,971.3811.40.13749277.78

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,739.9

26.9461,937.82735.880.471,454.29473.04

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sugal Earthen Spaces Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

S Prasan Chand Jain

Non Executive Director

S Vinodh Kumar

Executive Director

Mahesh B Chandak

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dhanesh Mrinalini

Independent Non Exe. Director

Srinivas Acharya

Independent Non Exe. Director

LAKSHMI CHANDRAN ASHOK

Independent Director

Gayathri Sandeep

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Radhika Maheshwari

Registered Office

City Centre Plaza 1st Floor,

7 Anna Salai,

Tamil Nadu - 600002

Tel: 91-044-28587105-08

Website: http://www.sugalshare.com

Email: sugalshare_2008@rediffmail.com; sugalshare@sugalsh

Registrar Office

Subramanian Building,

V Floor, 1 Club House Road,

Chennai - 600 002

Tel: 91-044-28460390 (5 L

Website: www.cameoindia.com

Email: cameo@cameoindia.com

Summary

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Limited, formerly known as Sugal & Damani Finlease Limited was incorporated on 7th May, 1993. It was entitled to commence business w.e.f. 17th May, 1993. Post amalgamation...
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Reports by Sugal Earthen Spaces Ventures Ltd

Company FAQs

The Sugal Earthen Spaces Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹61.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sugal Earthen Spaces Ventures Ltd is ₹38.16 Cr. as of 05 Nov ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Sugal Earthen Spaces Ventures Ltd is 17.47 and 1.33 as of 05 Nov ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sugal Earthen Spaces Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sugal Earthen Spaces Ventures Ltd is ₹51.25 and ₹96.4 as of 05 Nov ‘26
Sugal Earthen Spaces Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.28%, 3 Years at 44.27%, 1 Year at -29.95%, 6 Month at 9.82%, 3 Month at -0.69% and 1 Month at -6.19%.
The shareholding pattern of Sugal Earthen Spaces Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.43 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.57 %

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