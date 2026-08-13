Board Meeting 13 Aug 2026 1 Aug 2026

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2026. In terms of the Provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and 33 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, which were approved and taken on record by our Board of Directors at its meeting held today, the August 13, 2026 is enclosed detailed (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.08.2026)

Board Meeting 29 May 2026 20 May 2026

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended March 31 2026 and also to consider recommendation of Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended 2025-26 subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2026)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2026 31 Jan 2026

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve and to take on record the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 31/12/2025 In terms of the Provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following statements for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, which were approved and taken on record by our Board of Directors at its meeting held today, the February 10, 2026. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025; 2. Limited Review Report by the Auditors on the said Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 10.02.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025