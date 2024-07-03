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Sugal Earthen Spaces Ventures Ltd Company Summary

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61.05
(-4.24%)
Nov 5, 2026|04:01:00 PM

Sugal Earthen Spaces Ventures Ltd Summary

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Limited, formerly known as Sugal & Damani Finlease Limited was incorporated on 7th May, 1993. It was entitled to commence business w.e.f. 17th May, 1993.

Post amalgamation, the Companys main business activities are Share broking, DP activity and Portfolio Management Services. The name of the Company was changed from Sugal & Damani Finlease Limited to Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Limited effective from 23.12.2008.SDSSBPL is a decade old and leading firm providing the entire gamut of financial services. A Pioneer in the Indian capital markets, the Company launched its stock broking operations as a member of NSE India in 1995, promoted by a group of professional and experienced stockbrokers.

The firm, founded by G N Damani, Sugalchand Jain and Pravin B Chheda, today has a pan India presence as well as rich experience in different fields. Since then SUGAL & DAMANI has made tremendous strides, making it one of the top trading and clearing members in NSE (both cash & derivatives) and BSE. Thereafter, it implemented the trading with the use of Exchange Software & Leased Line Connectivity.

The Company specialize in Buying, Selling and dealing in shares and other Securities in Secondary Markets; identifying investment avenues and advising on portfolio management of cash and assets. In cases of New Issues, it take up underwriting and broking.In 2008-09, Sugal& Damani Share & Stock Brokers P. Ltd., Sugal & Damani Securities (Madras) P.

Ltd. and Sugal & Damani (Chennai) Share Broking Ltd. were amalgamated with the Company, through the Scheme of Amalgamation which became effective on 08.10.2008.

Company has entered into new business venture relating to plotting and land development in FY 2024-25.
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IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

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