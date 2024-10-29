iifl-logo-icon 1
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Split

1,786.55
(1.32%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Sun Pharma.Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon

Sun Pharma.Inds.: Related News

Sun Pharma reports Q2 net profit at ₹3,040 Crore

Sun Pharma reports Q2 net profit at ₹3,040 Crore

29 Oct 2024|10:30 AM

Sun Pharma has bolstered its speciality pipeline with a partnership with Philogen to commercialise late-stage candidate Fibromun.

Sun Pharma's Hair Loss Drug Approved by USFDA

Sun Pharma's Hair Loss Drug Approved by USFDA

26 Jul 2024|01:45 PM

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib) 8 mg tablets, according to a regulatory filing.

Mayne Pharma Sues Sun Pharma in Patent Dispute

Mayne Pharma Sues Sun Pharma in Patent Dispute

25 Jul 2024|11:57 AM

IMVEXXY is a vaginal insert designed to lessen pain during sexual activity after menopause which is manufactured by Mayne Pharma.

USFDA grills Sun Pharma for manufacturing issues at Dadra facility

USFDA grills Sun Pharma for manufacturing issues at Dadra facility

4 Jul 2024|11:24 AM

The warning letter detailed substantial violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals at the facility.

QUICKLINKS FOR Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

