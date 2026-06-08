To the Members of Sylph Technologies Limited Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Sylph Technologies Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, and its loss including Other Comprehensive Income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole.

1. Recognition and measurement of investments in shares and securities (Ind AS 109):

The Company has significant investments in shares and securities, and incurred losses during the year, resulting in recognition of fair value changes in the Statement of Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (Note 24). This involved significant management judgment and estimation.

2. Conversion of Warrants into Equity Shares

During the year, the option of fully convertible warrants of Rs. 12,55,83,333 (Twelve Crores Fifty- Five Lakhs Eighty-Three Thousand Three Hundred and Thirty-Three) was exercised and 12,55,83,333 Equity Shares having Face value of Rs. 1 were allotted to the persons belonging to non-promoters, public category.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 24 of the financial statements which describes that the Company has reported significant Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) arising out of remeasurement of its investments. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Matter

During the year, M/s BMGS & Associates, Chartered Accountants resigned as statutory auditors.

We were appointed as statutory auditors to fill the casual vacancy. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records, safeguarding of assets, prevention and detection of frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making reasonable and prudent judgments and estimates, and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of accounting records and relevant disclosures.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users on the basis of Standalone Financials Statements.

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure - A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our

knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025

taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone

Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has not disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements. Refer Note 27 (1) Contingent Liability to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contract for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software systems for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 which have the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software systems. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For F H M S V & Co.

Chartered Accountants

CA Pratik Vora Partner

Membership No.169020 F.R.N. No. 0128276W UDIN: 25169020BMHWVP2656 Place: - Rajkot Date:- 30th May 2025

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report Audit Report 2024-25

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Report to the Members of of even date)

i. a)(A) In our opinion, the company has generally maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets, based on available information.

a) (B) Since the company does not have any intangible assets during or as at end of the year, the provisions of this sub-clause are not applicable to the company.

b) As explained to us, the Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of fixed assets in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. As further explained to us, pursuant to the said program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the said information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds / registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at balance sheet date.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and also based on the examination of the books of accounts of the company, we report that, during the year ended 31st March, 2025, the company has neither revalued any of its Property, Plant & Equipment (Incl. Right of Use Assets, if any) nor Intangible Assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management of the company, there are no any proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause (i) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

ii. a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the inventories have been physically

verified by the management at reasonable intervals of time during the year. In our opinion, the

coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Further, according to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of inventories as compared to the book records.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not been sanctioned during any point of time

of the year, working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause

3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable

iii According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has not made any investments in, or provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parities. Consequently, the provisions of clause (iii) of the order are not applicable to the company.

iv In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, to the extent applicable.

v. As explained to us, the company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, within meaning of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review.

vi According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act 2013.

vii a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of accounts of the company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues, applicable to the company, have been generally regularly deposited by the company with the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed statutory dues, applicable to the company were in arrears as at 31st March, 2025 for the period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to information and explanation given to us, there are no statutory dues, applicable to the company, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except as follows:

FY Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amt (Rs. In Lacs) Forum where pending 2012 13 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Payment 99.68 Income tax Department, MP

viii According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix a) Based on our audit procedures performed and as per information and explanation given to us by the management of the company, we are of the opinion that company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions or banks or any other lenders during the year under review. The Company has not taken any loan or borrowing from Government and has not issued any debenture during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the existing and new term loans taken during the year have been applied for the purposes for which those were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis have not been utilised for long-term purposes.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, the company has not been taken funds borrowed from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Further, the company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, the company has not been raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Further, the company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

X a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer during the year. Consequently, the provisions of sub-clause (a) of clause (x) of the order are not applicable to the company.

b) Based on the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, the option of fully convertible warrants of Rs. 12,55,83,333 was exercised and the company has made allotment of 12,55,83,333 Equity Shares having Face value of Rs. 1 were allotted to the persons belonging to non-promoters, public category for the purpose of which they have raised. As per the documents available for us and discussion with the management, the fund were utilized for the purpose mentioned in the aforesaid documents.

xi To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the company or on the Company by its officers or employees during the year was noticed or reported, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaint during the year and upto the date of this report.

xii In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 1(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act 2013, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv (a) Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) Reports of the internal auditors for the period under audit are considered by us

xv According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with the directors. Accordingly, paragraph 1(xiv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company is not Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC). Consequently, the provisions of sub-clause (d) of clause (xvi) of the order are not applicable to the company.

xvii Based on the audit procedures performed, we report that the company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year under review and also in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii There has been no resignation by the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Consequently, the provisions of clause (xviii) of the order are not applicable to the company.

xix On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling

due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the company is not required to transfer any unspent amount with regards to on-going projects to a Fund specified Schedule VII of the companies act, 2013.

For F H M S V & Co.

Chartered Accountants

CA Pratik Vora Partner

Membership No.169020 F.R.N. No. 0128276W UDIN: 25169020BMHWVP2656 Place:- Rajkot Date:- 30th May 2025

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SYLPH TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED as of 31st March, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For F H M S V & Co.

Chartered Accountants

CA Pratik Vora Partner

Membership No.169020 F.R.N. No. 0128276W UDIN: 25169020BMHWVP2656 Place: - Rajkot Date:- 30th May 2025