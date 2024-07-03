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Sylph Industries Ltd Share Price Live

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0.3
(0.00%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:08:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open0.31
  • Day's High0.31
  • 52 Wk High0.97
  • Prev. Close0.3
  • Day's Low0.3
  • 52 Wk Low 0.29
  • Turnover (lac)5.86
  • P/E5
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.99
  • EPS0.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)36.99
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Sylph Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹0.31

Prev. Close

₹0.3

Turnover(Lac.)

₹5.86

Day's High

₹0.31

Day's Low

₹0.3

52 Week's High

₹0.97

52 Week's Low

₹0.29

Book Value

₹0.99

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

36.99

P/E

5

EPS

0.06

Divi. Yield

0

Sylph Industries Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2025

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12 Dec 2025

12:00 AM

Bonus

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13 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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2 Jun 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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15 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

Rights

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Sylph Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Sylph Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:53 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Sylph Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

35.87

23.31

14.9

14.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

42.06

54.64

-0.86

-1.49

Net Worth

77.93

77.95

14.04

13.41

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.2

0.19

2.97

10.97

yoy growth (%)

2.48

-93.3

-72.85

139.06

Raw materials

-0.07

0

-2.95

-11.03

As % of sales

37.25

0

99.17

100.51

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.07

-0.1

-0.08

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.01

-0.05

-0.01

-0.07

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.99

9.78

-1.77

0.39

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.48

-93.3

-72.85

139.06

Op profit growth

99.6

-78

-30.78

19.94

EBIT growth

-133.4

401.65

-85.32

-575.06

Net profit growth

-137.51

630.59

-89.64

-579.66

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

118.36

1.96

2.99

11.05

7.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

118.36

1.96

2.99

11.05

7.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.46

0.47

0.27

0.28

0.3

Sylph Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,971.95

335.813,86,622.47343.560.046,810.08482.58

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

1,089.05

345.7349,437.5951.970.02275.1742.62

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.6

28.1126,521.56524.3101,713.1698.55

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

229.6

14.4317,949.54288.552.6119,587.4467.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

415.3

69.4513,512.6164.470607.6542.9

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sylph Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shailesh B Patel

Chairperson / Independent Non Executive Director

Jainish Vijaybhai Bhavsar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Nilesh Jain

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Hasmukh Nanalal Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Priyanka K. Gola

Independent Non Exe. Director

Divya Khandelwal

Managing Director

Sandeep M Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nileema Mahanot

Registered Office

517 Sky Corporate Scheme No 78,

AB Road,

Madhya Pradesh - 452010

Tel: -

Website: http://www.sylphtechnologies.com

Email: sylph.t@yahoo.com

Registrar Office

Shiv Shakti Indust,

Unit No 9 Lower Pare, 7 B J R Boricha Marg,

Mumbai-400011

Tel: 91-022-23016761

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: busicomp@vsnl.com

Summary

Sylph Technologies Limited was incorporated in May, 1992. Sylph is a leading software technology company in India, providing software development services & solutions with services such as Outsourcing...
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Reports by Sylph Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sylph Industries Ltd share price today?

The Sylph Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sylph Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sylph Industries Ltd is ₹36.99 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sylph Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sylph Industries Ltd is 5 and 0.30 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sylph Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sylph Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sylph Industries Ltd is ₹0.29 and ₹0.97 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Sylph Industries Ltd?

Sylph Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.87%, 3 Years at -46.69%, 1 Year at -54.55%, 6 Month at -50.00%, 3 Month at -62.50% and 1 Month at -6.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sylph Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sylph Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

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