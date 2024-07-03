Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorTrading
Open₹0.31
Prev. Close₹0.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.86
Day's High₹0.31
Day's Low₹0.3
52 Week's High₹0.97
52 Week's Low₹0.29
Book Value₹0.99
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)36.99
P/E5
EPS0.06
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
35.87
23.31
14.9
14.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.06
54.64
-0.86
-1.49
Net Worth
77.93
77.95
14.04
13.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.2
0.19
2.97
10.97
yoy growth (%)
2.48
-93.3
-72.85
139.06
Raw materials
-0.07
0
-2.95
-11.03
As % of sales
37.25
0
99.17
100.51
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.07
-0.1
-0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
-0.05
-0.01
-0.07
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.99
9.78
-1.77
0.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.48
-93.3
-72.85
139.06
Op profit growth
99.6
-78
-30.78
19.94
EBIT growth
-133.4
401.65
-85.32
-575.06
Net profit growth
-137.51
630.59
-89.64
-579.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
118.36
1.96
2.99
11.05
7.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
118.36
1.96
2.99
11.05
7.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.46
0.47
0.27
0.28
0.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,971.95
|335.81
|3,86,622.47
|343.56
|0.04
|6,810.08
|482.58
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,089.05
|345.73
|49,437.59
|51.97
|0.02
|275.17
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.6
|28.11
|26,521.56
|524.31
|0
|1,713.16
|98.55
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
229.6
|14.43
|17,949.54
|288.55
|2.61
|19,587.44
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
415.3
|69.45
|13,512.61
|64.47
|0
|607.65
|42.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shailesh B Patel
Chairperson / Independent Non Executive Director
Jainish Vijaybhai Bhavsar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Nilesh Jain
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Hasmukh Nanalal Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Priyanka K. Gola
Independent Non Exe. Director
Divya Khandelwal
Managing Director
Sandeep M Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nileema Mahanot
517 Sky Corporate Scheme No 78,
AB Road,
Madhya Pradesh - 452010
Tel: -
Website: http://www.sylphtechnologies.com
Email: sylph.t@yahoo.com
Shiv Shakti Indust,
Unit No 9 Lower Pare, 7 B J R Boricha Marg,
Mumbai-400011
Tel: 91-022-23016761
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: busicomp@vsnl.com
Summary
Sylph Technologies Limited was incorporated in May, 1992. Sylph is a leading software technology company in India, providing software development services & solutions with services such as Outsourcing...
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Reports by Sylph Industries Ltd
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