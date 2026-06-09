Sylph Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
35.87
23.31
14.9
14.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.06
54.64
-0.86
-1.49
Net Worth
77.93
77.95
14.04
13.41
Minority Interest
Debt
7.94
2.53
0.73
1.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
85.87
80.48
14.77
14.99
Fixed Assets
0
0.01
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
28.21
0
0
1.73
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
57.47
79.16
14.66
11.14
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.64
3.79
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
55.43
77.42
17.78
11.18
Sundry Creditors
-0.34
-2
-3.1
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.26
-0.04
-0.01
-0.04
Cash
0.18
1.3
0.1
2.12
Total Assets
85.86
80.47
14.76
14.99
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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