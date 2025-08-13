AGM 29/09/2025 The Board approved day, date, time and venue of the 33rd AGM in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India as follows (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025) Proceedings of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the company held on 29th September 2025. Outcome of the 33rd Annual General Meeting held on 29th September 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/09/2025) Voting Results as per Regulation 44 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015 Of the 33 rd AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2025)