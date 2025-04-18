|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Right Issue Date
|Record Date
|Rights Ratio
|Premium
|Remark
|Rights
|15 Apr 2025
|17 Apr 2025
|18 Apr 2025
|15:11
|0
|15:11 Rights Issues of Equity Shares
|15:11 Rights Issues of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SYLPH TECHNOLOGIES LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SYLPH TECHNOLOGIES LTD (511447) RECORD DATE 18/04/2025 PURPOSE Issue of 15 (FIFTEEN) Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for cash AT PAR on Rights Basis for every 11 (ELEVEN) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 17/04/2025 DR-612/2025-2026 * Note: Issue Price of Re.1/- payable on Application Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 16.04.2025)
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