Board Meeting 2 Jun 2026 2 Jun 2026

Conduct Postal Ballot by means of E-voting for obtaining approval of the members of the Company for approving the Appointment of Mr. Hasmukh Nanalal Shah (DIN: 00398666) as Executive- Managing Director of the Company.

Board Meeting 1 Jun 2026 22 May 2026

Sylph Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March 2026. Sylph Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/06/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for the Postponement of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:30.05.2026) Outcome of Board Meeting Audited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results and Financial Statements for the Quarter and Half year ended March 31, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.06.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 9 Feb 2026

Sylph Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of meeting of the Board of Directors under the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, 12th February, 2026. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine month ended 31st December 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.02.2026)

Board Meeting 18 Dec 2025 18 Dec 2025

Outcome of the Board Meeting-Allotment of Bonus Shares

Board Meeting 11 Dec 2025 11 Dec 2025

Outcome of the Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations,2015.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 8 Nov 2025

Sylph Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of meeting of the Board of Directors under the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday,November 14,2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 27 Oct 2025 17 Oct 2025

Sylph Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of meeting of the Board of Directors under the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Meeting of Board of Director of the company held today i.e, October 27th, 2025 Recommended to the shareholders for their approval, through postal ballot: Issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 5:11 i.e., 5 (Five) new fully paid-up equity share of ? 1/- (Rupee One Only) each for every 11 (Eleven) existing fully paid-up equity share of ? 1/- (Rupee One Only) each, to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date, by capitalization of securities premium received in cash and / or free reserve; & the Record Date for Bonus Issue will be intimated separately by the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.10.2025)

Board Meeting 15 Sep 2025 15 Sep 2025

Outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors under Regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations.2015.

Board Meeting 1 Sep 2025 28 Aug 2025

Sylph Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of meeting of the board of directors under the Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation2015 Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors under Regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR),Regulations, Requirements 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/09/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025

Sylph Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Meeting of the Board of Directors under the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations2015 Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2025 18 Jul 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting of sylph technologies Limited for voluntary appointment of Monitoring Agency.

Board Meeting 26 Jun 2025 26 Jun 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015.

Board Meeting 11 Jun 2025 11 Jun 2025

Outcome of the Rights Issue Committee Meeting of Sylph Technologies Limited held today i.e. June 11, 2025

Board Meeting 10 Jun 2025 10 Jun 2025