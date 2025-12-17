5:11 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SYLPH TECHNOLOGIES LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transaction in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SYLPH TECHNOLOGIES LTD (511447) RECORD DATE 17/12/2025 PURPOSE Issue of 05 (Five) Bonus Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for every 11 (Eleven) existing Equity Shares of Re.1/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. N 17/12/2025 DR- 779/2025-2026 Note: As informed by the company 38,53,43,636 Equity Shares would be allotted as on 18th December,2025 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated December 12, 2025). (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 12.12.2025)