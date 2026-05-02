|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|2 May 2026
|23 Apr 2026
|Tacent Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and year Ended March 31 2026. Approval of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE announcement dated on :02.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2026
|19 Jan 2026
|Quarterly Results Tacent Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the Quarter ended December 31, 2025 Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 05.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2025
|3 Nov 2025
|Tacent Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2025 Approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2025)
|Board Meeting
|1 Sep 2025
|1 Sep 2025
|The 32nd Annual General meeting of Tacent Projects Limited to be held on Monday , 29th september 2025 at 01:00 P.M through video conferencing.
|Board Meeting
|27 Aug 2025
|27 Aug 2025
|Outcome of Board meeting purusant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 _Change in Designation
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2025
|28 Jul 2025
|Tacent Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30 June 2025 Approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2025 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.