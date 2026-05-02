Board Meeting 2 May 2026 23 Apr 2026

Tacent Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and year Ended March 31 2026. Approval of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE announcement dated on :02.05.2026)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2026 19 Jan 2026

Quarterly Results Tacent Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the Quarter ended December 31, 2025 Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 05.02.2026)

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2025 3 Nov 2025

Tacent Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2025 Approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2025)

Board Meeting 1 Sep 2025 1 Sep 2025

The 32nd Annual General meeting of Tacent Projects Limited to be held on Monday , 29th september 2025 at 01:00 P.M through video conferencing.

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2025 27 Aug 2025

Outcome of Board meeting purusant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 _Change in Designation

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2025 28 Jul 2025