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Tacent Projects Ltd Board Meeting

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44.58
(4.99%)
May 12, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Rahul Merchand CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting2 May 202623 Apr 2026
Tacent Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and year Ended March 31 2026. Approval of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE announcement dated on :02.05.2026)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202619 Jan 2026
Quarterly Results Tacent Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the Quarter ended December 31, 2025 Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 05.02.2026)
Board Meeting6 Nov 20253 Nov 2025
Tacent Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2025 Approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2025)
Board Meeting1 Sep 20251 Sep 2025
The 32nd Annual General meeting of Tacent Projects Limited to be held on Monday , 29th september 2025 at 01:00 P.M through video conferencing.
Board Meeting27 Aug 202527 Aug 2025
Outcome of Board meeting purusant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 _Change in Designation
Board Meeting6 Aug 202528 Jul 2025
Tacent Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30 June 2025 Approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2025 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2025)

Rahul Merchand: Related News

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