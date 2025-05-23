The Members of,

TACENT PROJECTS LIMITED

(FORMERLY KNOWN AS RAHUL MERCHANDISING LIMITED) Report on the audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the Ind AS Financial Statements of TACENT PROJECTS LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS RAHUL MERCHANDISING LIMITED) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2025 and its loss, changes in Equity and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there-under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matters

The Companys net worth has been eroded. The Company has incurred a net loss during the current year and has been incurring losses in the previous years. However, the financial statements have been prepared on the fundamental assumption of going concern for the reasons stated in Note No.20 forming part of these financial statements.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Managements Responsibility for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income, changes in Equity and Cash Flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained upto the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures and whether the Ind AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outway the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure-A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors, as on 31st March, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2025, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, as no remuneration has been paid by the company to its directors during the year, the provisions of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company does not have any pending litigations having impact on its financial position in its Ind AS

Financial Statements.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (i) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Notes to the Accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies) including foreign entities ("intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Notes to the Accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies) including foreign entities ("funding parties") with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (""Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances.

Nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

v) No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi) As the books of accounts of the Company are maintained entirely manually, reporting under Rule 11(g) on audit trail (edit log) feature and preservation thereof is not applicable.

For V S S A & Associates Chartered Accountants {Firm Registration No 012421N} Place: New Delhi Dated: 23.05.2025 UDIN: 25091309BMJQCX9456 (CA Samir Vaid) Partner MembershipNo. 091309

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Ind AS Financial Statements of TACENT PROJECTS LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS RAHUL MERCHANDISING LIMITED) (Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date)

i. a) The Company does not have any Property, Plant and Equipments or intangible assets. Hence provisions of clauses 3 (i)(a), (b), (c) and(d) of Paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable.

b) As per information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a) The Company does not have any opening or closing inventories. Hence the provisions of clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

b) The Company does not have any borrowings from banks or financial institutions. Hence , the provisions of clause 3 (ii)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has neither made investments in nor granted unsecured loans and advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or any other parties during the year.

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not provided loans or advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, as no investments have been made or guarantees provided or security given, we are not required to comment whether the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, as no loans and advances in the nature of loans have been given we are not required to comment on the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest and the repayments thereof.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, as no loans and advances in the nature of loans have been given, hence our comments on amounts overdue for more than ninety days are not required.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, neither any loan or advance in the nature of loan has fallen due during the year nor has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, hence our comments on the same are not required.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any investments or given any guarantees and security, hence our comments on compliance with provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not required.

v. As per information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits. Further there are no amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the Rules made thereunder. As per information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or other tribunal.

vi. In our opinion and as per information and explanations given to us, maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act.

vii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs Tax, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities during the year to the extent applicable. We are informed that there are no undisputed statutory dues as at the year end, outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

b) There are no statutory dues referred to in sub clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute .

viii. According to the records of the Company examined by us and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), which is not recorded in the books of accounts.

ix. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company does not have any borrowings from banks, financial institutions and Government. Hence our comments on defaults in repayment of loans or interest thereon are not required.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is not declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not obtained any term loans. Hence our comments on application of the same are not required.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, no funds have been raised by the Company. Hence our comments on funds raised on short term basis utilized for long term purposes are not required.

e) Since the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, the provisions of clause 3 (ix) ( e ) of the Order are not applicable.

f) Since the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, the provisions of clause 3 (ix) ( f ) of the Order are not applicable.

x. a) According to the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

b) According to the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

xi. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, no fraud by the Company and fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) The Company has neither informed us nor we have come across any whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the Company.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii)(a),(b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us,the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable and details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc, as required by the applicable accounting standards..

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business and the reports of the internal auditors for the period under audit were considered by us.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934).

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and the Company is not required to obtain Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India as per Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) and (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. According to the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has incurred cash losses in the current financial year as also in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year.

xix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company and on the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected date of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the Company. Hence our comments on clauses 3 (xx)(a) and (b) of Paragraph 3 of the Order are not required.

xxi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company does not prepare Consolidated Financial Statements. Hence our comments on qualifications or adverse remarks are not required.

For V S S A & Associates Chartered Accountants {Firm Registration No 012421N} Place: New Delhi Dated: 23.05.2025 UDIN: 25091309BMJQCX9456 (CA Samir Vaid) Partner Membership No. 091309

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of TACENT PROJECTS LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS RAHUL MERCHANDISING LIMITED )

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of TACENT PROJECTS LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS RAHUL MERCHANDISING LIMITED) ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the standards on auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.