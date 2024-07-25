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Tacent Projects Ltd Company Summary

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44.58
(4.99%)
May 12, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Tacent Projects Ltd Summary

Tacent Projects Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Rahul Merchandising Limited in 1993. A proprietorship concern, Rahul Industrial Corporation, engaged in garment exports was taken over by the Company in December 1993. Rahul Industrial Corporation was a Government-recognized Export House.

With approval of the shareholders by way of Special Resolution and approval of the Registrar of Companies, vide Certificate dated December 4, 2024, the name of the Company has been changed from Rahul Merchandising Limited to Tacent Projects Limited.The earlier objects of the Company were primarily engaged in the business of garments, textiles, handicrafts, leather products and allied articles. In Jun.95, the company came out with a public issue to fund its working capital requirements and to finance the additional equipment required for the expansion of the existing unit. The project cost was Rs 2.21 cr.

The Company had setup a subsidiary in US, under the name Splash Sportswear Inc, USA.During the year 2025, the new objects, as approved, enable the Company to diversify and undertake a broader range of activities, including Manufacturing, trading and dealing in metals and metal products - covering ferrous, non-ferrous and precious metals such as steel, copper, aluminium, brass, zinc and alloys thereof, as well as pipes, rods, sheets, utensils and related products. Trading, importing, exporting and dealing in goods - including metals, metal scrap, metal-related products and agri-commodities, on both wholesale and retail basis in India and abroad. Construction, development and infrastructure projects - including roads, warehouses, cold storages, solar panels, water tanks, sewage works, public utilities, and other infrastructure facilities of public or private nature.This alteration signifies a strategic shift in the nature of business from garments and handicrafts to metals, commodities trading and infrastructure development.
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