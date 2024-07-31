|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|TCNS Clothing Co. Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 (said results) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)
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