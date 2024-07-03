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TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Merged Share Price Live

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583.95
(2.24%)
Sep 2, 2024|05:30:00 AM

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.

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TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

₹579.65

Prev. Close

₹571.15

Turnover(Lac.)

₹9,577.94

Day's High

₹589

Day's Low

₹562.45

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,697.2

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Merged Corporate Action

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

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TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:59 AM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.00%

Non-Promoter- 6.60%

Institutions: 6.60%

Non-Institutions: 41.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

12.35

12.32

12.31

12.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

599.36

607.54

599.68

647.71

Net Worth

611.71

619.86

611.99

660.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

635.53

1,148.66

yoy growth (%)

-44.67

Raw materials

-272.37

-402.32

As % of sales

42.85

35.02

Employee costs

-121.39

-157.59

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

-76.93

66.06

Depreciation

-91.91

-103.15

Tax paid

20.55

3.34

Working capital

-64.49

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-44.67

Op profit growth

-98.69

EBIT growth

-138.83

Net profit growth

-181.22

View Ratios

No Record Found

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

3,050.1

467.942,07,624.08-163.540.3311,774.25812.27

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

618.85

24.2217,917.1179.070.812,440.66351.93

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

142.39

54.1813,667.9227.330.071,905.1142.5

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

492.8

45.8112,897.3280.230.911,993.67117.15

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

24.03

32.4712,245.58102.042.081,629.967.97

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman/ED & CEO

Onkar Singh Pasricha

Executive Director & Managing Director

Anant Kumar Daga

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bhaskar Pramanik

Independent Non Exe. Director

Neeru Abrol

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sangeeta Talwar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suresh Jayaraman

Non Executive Director

Arvinder Singh Pasricha

Non Executive Director

Naveen Wadhera

Registered Office

119 New Manglapuri W House,

Mandi Road Sultanpur Mehrauli,

New Delhi - 110030

Tel: 91-11-42193193/42193176

Website: http://www.wforwoman.com

Email: investors@tcnsclothing.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

TCNS Clothing Company Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name TCNS Clothing Company Private Limited on December 3, 1997. The Company converted to a Public Limited Company o...
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Reports by TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Merged

QUICKLINKS FOR TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Merged

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