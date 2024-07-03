TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.
Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹579.65
Prev. Close₹571.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹9,577.94
Day's High₹589
Day's Low₹562.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,697.2
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
12.35
12.32
12.31
12.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
599.36
607.54
599.68
647.71
Net Worth
611.71
619.86
611.99
660.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
635.53
1,148.66
yoy growth (%)
-44.67
Raw materials
-272.37
-402.32
As % of sales
42.85
35.02
Employee costs
-121.39
-157.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
-76.93
66.06
Depreciation
-91.91
-103.15
Tax paid
20.55
3.34
Working capital
-64.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-44.67
Op profit growth
-98.69
EBIT growth
-138.83
Net profit growth
-181.22
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,050.1
|467.94
|2,07,624.08
|-163.54
|0.33
|11,774.25
|812.27
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
618.85
|24.22
|17,917.1
|179.07
|0.81
|2,440.66
|351.93
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
142.39
|54.18
|13,667.92
|27.33
|0.07
|1,905.11
|42.5
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
492.8
|45.81
|12,897.32
|80.23
|0.91
|1,993.67
|117.15
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
24.03
|32.47
|12,245.58
|102.04
|2.08
|1,629.96
|7.97
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman/ED & CEO
Onkar Singh Pasricha
Executive Director & Managing Director
Anant Kumar Daga
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bhaskar Pramanik
Independent Non Exe. Director
Neeru Abrol
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sangeeta Talwar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suresh Jayaraman
Non Executive Director
Arvinder Singh Pasricha
Non Executive Director
Naveen Wadhera
119 New Manglapuri W House,
Mandi Road Sultanpur Mehrauli,
New Delhi - 110030
Tel: 91-11-42193193/42193176
Website: http://www.wforwoman.com
Email: investors@tcnsclothing.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
TCNS Clothing Company Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name TCNS Clothing Company Private Limited on December 3, 1997. The Company converted to a Public Limited Company o...
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Reports by TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd Merged
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