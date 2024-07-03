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Tikona Communication Ltd Company Summary

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45.46
(-1.98%)
Oct 22, 2026|03:16:11 PM

Tikona Communication Ltd Summary

Grand Foundry Limited is Indias premier Bright Steel Bar processing house and was incorporated in August, 1974. Acquired by the Janglas in 1978, it is engaged in manufacturing of Bright Steel bars and Wires. The companys products are utilized for various applications in the engineering industries, including petro chemical, oil and natural gas and automotive industries throughout the world.

It supplies every grade of steel required by the engineering industry to customers spread out throughout Indian and countries, such as the United States, Japan, Singapore, Italy, Australia and Canada. The company also offers pickling and heat treatment lines. In Feb.92, it came out with a public issue.

Today, GFL is Indias premier bright steel bar (mainly stainless steel) processing house. It has to its credit one of the best-equipped plants in the country and some of the sophisticated and efficient processing technologies in the world. The company bagged an award from the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) of India for the sixth year in succession (since 1988-89).

GFL, a government-recognised Export House, has implemented a two fold backward integration project by installing a wire rod and bar mill along with a steel-making facility. The Rs 250-cr project was completed in the fag end of 1997.During the financial year 2025-26, the Company witnessed a change in management and control pursuant to acquisition of shares from the existing promoters, Ms. Madhu Garg under a Share Purchase Agreement dated June 26, 2025 and completion of the mandatory Open Offer under the provisions of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 on January 5, 2026.

As a result, the ownership of the Company was transferred to Mr. Gaurav Goyal and Mr. Rakesh Kumar Bansal.

During the financial year 2025-26, pursuant to the change in management and control of the Company, the Company diversified its business operations by entering into the telecommunications sector. It commenced activities relating to telecom and allied services, including communication infrastructure, telecom solutions, network-related services, digital communication services and other ancillary activities connected.
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