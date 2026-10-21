Tikona Communication Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,222.9
|39.64
|2,98,748.88
|2,826
|0.72
|34,702
|350.03
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
172.45
|11.97
|2,15,091.17
|4,535.59
|2.32
|36,452.27
|137.54
Jindal Steel Ltd
JINDALSTEL
1,028
|29.98
|1,04,115.29
|1,085.97
|0.2
|15,275.48
|520.83
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
169.5
|14.77
|69,929.79
|1,636
|1.39
|26,245.64
|140.89
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
733.75
|22.56
|60,458.81
|605.89
|0.55
|10,676.55
|228.61
No Record Found
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