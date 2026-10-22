Tikona Communication Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
12.17
12.17
12.17
12.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-17.63
-17.81
-17.13
-16.56
Net Worth
-5.46
-5.64
-4.96
-4.39
Minority Interest
Debt
6.79
5.58
4.89
4.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.33
-0.05
-0.06
-0.02
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.24
-0.06
-0.07
-0.04
Inventories
0.85
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
12.42
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0
0
0.02
0.03
Sundry Creditors
-11.64
-0.01
-0.02
-0.05
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.38
-0.05
-0.07
-0.02
Cash
0.1
0
0.01
0
Total Assets
1.34
-0.06
-0.06
-0.04
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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