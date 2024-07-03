Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorSteel
Open₹45.46
Prev. Close₹46.38
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.29
Day's High₹45.91
Day's Low₹45.46
52 Week's High₹48.26
52 Week's Low₹10.21
Book Value₹-1.1
Face Value₹4
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)139.7
P/E53.75
EPS0.8
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
12.17
12.17
12.17
12.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-17.63
-17.81
-17.13
-16.56
Net Worth
-5.46
-5.64
-4.96
-4.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.06
6.88
13.12
2.46
yoy growth (%)
-84.5
-47.56
431.73
10.12
Raw materials
-0.96
-6.13
-14.52
-0.84
As % of sales
90.76
89.1
110.66
34.26
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.17
-0.15
-0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.17
-2.32
-2.21
0.13
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.04
-0.08
-0.16
Tax paid
0
0.3
1.32
0.5
Working capital
0.56
-1.09
-2.98
3.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-84.5
-47.56
431.73
10.12
Op profit growth
-94.91
39.36
-639.05
-132.87
EBIT growth
-92.44
15.74
-705.63
-129.72
Net profit growth
-91.37
3,964.82
-107.8
-148.22
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,222.9
|39.64
|2,98,748.88
|2,826
|0.72
|34,702
|350.03
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
172.45
|11.97
|2,15,091.17
|4,535.59
|2.32
|36,452.27
|137.54
Jindal Steel Ltd
JINDALSTEL
1,028
|29.98
|1,04,115.29
|1,085.97
|0.2
|15,275.48
|520.83
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
169.5
|14.77
|69,929.79
|1,636
|1.39
|26,245.64
|140.89
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
733.75
|22.56
|60,458.81
|605.89
|0.55
|10,676.55
|228.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shilpi Soni
Independent Non Exe. Director
REENA SHARMA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonia Arora
Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.
Deepak Chaudhary
WTD & Additional Director
Vikas Tandon
Additional Director
Paramjit Singh
Additional Director
Arun Goe
327 Arun Chambers,
3rd Floor Tardeo,
Maharashtra - 400034
Tel: 91-022-23526316
Website: http://www.gfsteel.co.in
Email: cs@gfsteel.co.in
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: support@purvashare.com
Summary
Grand Foundry Limited is Indias premier Bright Steel Bar processing house and was incorporated in August, 1974. Acquired by the Janglas in 1978, it is engaged in manufacturing of Bright Steel bars and...
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