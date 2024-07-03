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Tikona Communication Ltd Share Price Live

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45.91
(-1.01%)
Oct 22, 2026|02:14:57 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open45.46
  • Day's High45.91
  • 52 Wk High48.26
  • Prev. Close46.38
  • Day's Low45.46
  • 52 Wk Low 10.21
  • Turnover (lac)1.29
  • P/E53.75
  • Face Value4
  • Book Value-1.1
  • EPS0.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)139.7
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Tikona Communication Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

₹45.46

Prev. Close

₹46.38

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.29

Day's High

₹45.91

Day's Low

₹45.46

52 Week's High

₹48.26

52 Week's Low

₹10.21

Book Value

₹-1.1

Face Value

₹4

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

139.7

P/E

53.75

EPS

0.8

Divi. Yield

0

Tikona Communication Ltd Corporate Action

5 Jun 2026

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jun, 2026

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25 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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28 Sep 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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20 Jul 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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Tikona Communication Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Tikona Communication Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

22 Oct, 2026|02:45 PM
Sep-2026Jun-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.18%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 29.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Tikona Communication Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

12.17

12.17

12.17

12.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-17.63

-17.81

-17.13

-16.56

Net Worth

-5.46

-5.64

-4.96

-4.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.06

6.88

13.12

2.46

yoy growth (%)

-84.5

-47.56

431.73

10.12

Raw materials

-0.96

-6.13

-14.52

-0.84

As % of sales

90.76

89.1

110.66

34.26

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.17

-0.15

-0.14

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.17

-2.32

-2.21

0.13

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.08

-0.16

Tax paid

0

0.3

1.32

0.5

Working capital

0.56

-1.09

-2.98

3.35

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-84.5

-47.56

431.73

10.12

Op profit growth

-94.91

39.36

-639.05

-132.87

EBIT growth

-92.44

15.74

-705.63

-129.72

Net profit growth

-91.37

3,964.82

-107.8

-148.22

View Ratios

No Record Found

Tikona Communication Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

1,222.9

39.642,98,748.882,8260.7234,702350.03

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

172.45

11.972,15,091.174,535.592.3236,452.27137.54

Jindal Steel Ltd

JINDALSTEL

1,028

29.981,04,115.291,085.970.215,275.48520.83

Steel Authority of India Ltd

SAIL

169.5

14.7769,929.791,6361.3926,245.64140.89

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

733.75

22.5660,458.81605.890.5510,676.55228.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tikona Communication Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shilpi Soni

Independent Non Exe. Director

REENA SHARMA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonia Arora

Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.

Deepak Chaudhary

WTD & Additional Director

Vikas Tandon

Additional Director

Paramjit Singh

Additional Director

Arun Goe

Registered Office

327 Arun Chambers,

3rd Floor Tardeo,

Maharashtra - 400034

Tel: 91-022-23526316

Website: http://www.gfsteel.co.in

Email: cs@gfsteel.co.in

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: support@purvashare.com

Summary

Grand Foundry Limited is Indias premier Bright Steel Bar processing house and was incorporated in August, 1974. Acquired by the Janglas in 1978, it is engaged in manufacturing of Bright Steel bars and...
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Reports by Tikona Communication Ltd

Company FAQs

The Tikona Communication Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹45.91 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tikona Communication Ltd is ₹139.70 Cr. as of 22 Oct ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Tikona Communication Ltd is 53.75 and -23.99 as of 22 Oct ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tikona Communication Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tikona Communication Ltd is ₹10.21 and ₹48.26 as of 22 Oct ‘26
Tikona Communication Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.28%, 3 Years at 86.07%, 1 Year at 354.26%, 6 Month at 275.24%, 3 Month at 224.56% and 1 Month at 73.64%.
The shareholding pattern of Tikona Communication Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.18 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 29.79 %

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