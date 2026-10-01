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Tikona Communication Ltd Board Meeting

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45.46
(-1.98%)
Oct 22, 2026|10:47:13 AM

Grand Foundry CORPORATE ACTIONS

22/10/2025calendar-icon
22/10/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting1 Oct 202628 Sep 2026
Preferential Issue of shares & Issue Of Warrants Inter alia, to consider and approve the: - 1. Proposal for issuance of equity shares and/or warrants convertible into equity shares of the Company, through permissible modes, including by way of preferential allotment, in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, the Companies Act, 2013, and the rules and regulations made thereunder, as amended from time to time, subject to receipt of requisite consent(s)/approval(s), as may be applicable. 2. Proposal for issuance of Redeemable Preference Shares/Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares, on a private placement and/or preferential basis, subject to such approvals as may be required. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Please find attached the Outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.10.2026)
Board Meeting17 Sep 202614 Sep 2026
Grand Foundry Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/09/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Please find attached the Prior Intimation of Board Meeting Please find attached the Outcome (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 17.09.2026)
Board Meeting12 Sep 202612 Sep 2026
Please find attached the Outcome of Board Meeting.
Board Meeting20 Jul 202615 Jul 2026
Grand Foundry Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Please refer the attached file.
Board Meeting9 Jul 20269 Jul 2026
Please refer to the attached outcome.
Board Meeting4 Jun 20264 Jun 2026
Please find attached the outcome of the Board Meeting held on June 4,2026
Board Meeting7 May 202629 Apr 2026
Grand Foundry Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Grand Foundry Limited has informed that meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 7th, 2026, inter alia to, 1. Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31st ,2026. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2026 (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:07.05.2026)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202610 Feb 2026
Quarterly Results. Grand Foundry Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND PERIOD ENDED ON 31ST DECEMBER,2025. Please refer to the attached file. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.02.2026)
Board Meeting15 Jan 202615 Jan 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting5 Jan 20265 Jan 2026
Outcome of Board meeting and Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Revised Outcome of Board meeting Revised outcome (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 06.01.2026)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20255 Nov 2025
Grand Foundry Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Thursday November 13 2025 at H-35/3 Connaught Place Connaught Circus Delhi-110001 inter alia to a) Consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. b) Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on 13th November, 2025 has, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following for the quarter ended on November 30, 2025: 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results. 2. Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors in respect of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.11.2025)

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