Board Meeting 1 Oct 2026 28 Sep 2026

Preferential Issue of shares & Issue Of Warrants Inter alia, to consider and approve the: - 1. Proposal for issuance of equity shares and/or warrants convertible into equity shares of the Company, through permissible modes, including by way of preferential allotment, in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, the Companies Act, 2013, and the rules and regulations made thereunder, as amended from time to time, subject to receipt of requisite consent(s)/approval(s), as may be applicable. 2. Proposal for issuance of Redeemable Preference Shares/Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares, on a private placement and/or preferential basis, subject to such approvals as may be required. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Please find attached the Outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.10.2026)

Board Meeting 17 Sep 2026 14 Sep 2026

Grand Foundry Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/09/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Please find attached the Prior Intimation of Board Meeting Please find attached the Outcome (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 17.09.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Sep 2026 12 Sep 2026

Please find attached the Outcome of Board Meeting.

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2026 15 Jul 2026

Grand Foundry Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Please refer the attached file.

Board Meeting 9 Jul 2026 9 Jul 2026

Please refer to the attached outcome.

Board Meeting 4 Jun 2026 4 Jun 2026

Please find attached the outcome of the Board Meeting held on June 4,2026

Board Meeting 7 May 2026 29 Apr 2026

Grand Foundry Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Grand Foundry Limited has informed that meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 7th, 2026, inter alia to, 1. Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31st ,2026. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2026 (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:07.05.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 10 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results. Grand Foundry Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND PERIOD ENDED ON 31ST DECEMBER,2025. Please refer to the attached file. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 15 Jan 2026 15 Jan 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 5 Jan 2026 5 Jan 2026

Outcome of Board meeting and Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Revised Outcome of Board meeting Revised outcome (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 06.01.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025