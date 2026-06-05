AGM 30/06/2026 The Board approved convening the 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company on Tuesday. June 30, 2026 at 1:00 P.M. (1ST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI. Please refer to the attached Annual Report (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 05.06.2026) Please find attached the Proceedings of AGM PLEASE FIND ATTACHED THE SCRUTINIZER REPORT (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 30.06.2026)