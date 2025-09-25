AGM 25/09/2025 The 43rd AGM of the Company will be held on Thursday, 25th September, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio- Visual Means (OAVM), The Scrutinizers Report for 43rd AGM of the Company held on 25th September 2025 for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:25.09.2025)