Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorFinance
Open₹8.33
Prev. Close₹8.51
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.38
Day's High₹8.33
Day's Low₹8.33
52 Week's High₹13.24
52 Week's Low₹7.01
Book Value₹1.31
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)95.63
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
11.48
11.48
11.48
11.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.77
3.43
-2.02
0.97
Net Worth
16.25
14.91
9.46
12.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
4.13
1.79
48.53
22.66
yoy growth (%)
130.14
-96.29
114.13
684.78
Raw materials
-3.93
-1.6
-47.63
-22.07
As % of sales
95.13
89.22
98.15
97.39
Employee costs
-0.2
-0.18
-0.17
-0.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.11
0.13
-0.43
1.26
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.02
0
-0.25
Working capital
1.31
0.15
-4.69
3.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
130.14
-96.29
114.13
684.78
Op profit growth
8.15
-76.76
203.12
0.36
EBIT growth
-17.94
-131.23
-134.26
12,846.1
Net profit growth
-16.09
-126.06
-142.88
490.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
0.34
4.42
9.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.34
4.42
9.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.02
0.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
870.9
|31.99
|5,42,218.36
|4,839.5
|0.69
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,670.85
|186.69
|2,67,427.9
|16.01
|0.09
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
896.65
|21.1
|2,10,966.55
|3,013.57
|0.96
|12,302.04
|447.64
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,233.8
|48.46
|1,59,833.32
|763.42
|3.16
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
229
|222.33
|1,51,211.94
|80.04
|0.25
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Independent Executive Director / MD / CEO
Kishor Ostwal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sangita Ostwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mayur Doshi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arun S Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
RamKripal Verma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rachna Mukesh Vyas
A/120 Gokul Arcade Opp Garwar,
Sahar Road Vile Parle(E),
Maharashtra - 400057
Tel: 91-22-28220323/28383889
Website: http://www.cniresearchltd.com
Email: chamatcar@chamatcar.com
21 Shakil Niwas,
Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (E),
Mumbai - 400 093
Tel: 91-22-28262920
Website: www.unisec.in
Email: info@unisec.in
Summary
Tomorrow Technology Global Innovations Limited, commenced its journey in 1982 as Chamatkar.net and Chamatkar.com and gradually with the expansion of its business globally, it changed the name to CNI R...
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Reports by Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations Ltd
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