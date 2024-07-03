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Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations Ltd Share Price Live

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8.33
(-2.12%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:51:00 PM

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  • Open8.33
  • Day's High8.33
  • 52 Wk High13.24
  • Prev. Close8.51
  • Day's Low8.33
  • 52 Wk Low 7.01
  • Turnover (lac)0.38
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.31
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)95.63
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹8.33

Prev. Close

₹8.51

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.38

Day's High

₹8.33

Day's Low

₹8.33

52 Week's High

₹13.24

52 Week's Low

₹7.01

Book Value

₹1.31

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

95.63

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2025

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1 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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15 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:42 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.10%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 62.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

11.48

11.48

11.48

11.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.77

3.43

-2.02

0.97

Net Worth

16.25

14.91

9.46

12.45

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

4.13

1.79

48.53

22.66

yoy growth (%)

130.14

-96.29

114.13

684.78

Raw materials

-3.93

-1.6

-47.63

-22.07

As % of sales

95.13

89.22

98.15

97.39

Employee costs

-0.2

-0.18

-0.17

-0.23

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.11

0.13

-0.43

1.26

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.02

0

-0.25

Working capital

1.31

0.15

-4.69

3.44

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

130.14

-96.29

114.13

684.78

Op profit growth

8.15

-76.76

203.12

0.36

EBIT growth

-17.94

-131.23

-134.26

12,846.1

Net profit growth

-16.09

-126.06

-142.88

490.14

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

0.34

4.42

9.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.34

4.42

9.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.02

0.8

Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

870.9

31.995,42,218.364,839.50.6918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,670.85

186.692,67,427.916.010.0946.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

896.65

21.12,10,966.553,013.570.9612,302.04447.64

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,233.8

48.461,59,833.32763.423.161,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

229

222.331,51,211.9480.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Independent Executive Director / MD / CEO

Kishor Ostwal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sangita Ostwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mayur Doshi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arun S Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

RamKripal Verma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rachna Mukesh Vyas

Registered Office

A/120 Gokul Arcade Opp Garwar,

Sahar Road Vile Parle(E),

Maharashtra - 400057

Tel: 91-22-28220323/28383889

Website: http://www.cniresearchltd.com

Email: chamatcar@chamatcar.com

Registrar Office

21 Shakil Niwas,

Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (E),

Mumbai - 400 093

Tel: 91-22-28262920

Website: www.unisec.in

Email: info@unisec.in

Summary

Tomorrow Technology Global Innovations Limited, commenced its journey in 1982 as Chamatkar.net and Chamatkar.com and gradually with the expansion of its business globally, it changed the name to CNI R...
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Reports by Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations Ltd share price today?

The Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.33 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations Ltd is ₹95.63 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations Ltd is 0 and 6.50 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations Ltd is ₹7.01 and ₹13.24 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations Ltd?

Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.59%, 3 Years at 52.49%, 1 Year at -14.90%, 6 Month at -8.40%, 3 Month at -11.26% and 1 Month at 1.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.11 %
Institutions - 0.09 %
Public - 62.80 %

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