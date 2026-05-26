Board Meeting 26 May 2026 15 May 2026

Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for Considering Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Year Ended Mar 31, 2026

Board Meeting 7 Apr 2026 7 Apr 2026

OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 07-04-2026

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2026 26 Mar 2026

Outcome of Independent Director Meeting held on 26-03-2026

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 2 Feb 2026

Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 13-02-2026 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13-02-2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2025 3 Nov 2025

Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 11-11-2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11-11-2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 11.11.2025)

Board Meeting 1 Sep 2025 25 Aug 2025

CNI Research Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BM OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/09/2025)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2025 30 Jul 2025