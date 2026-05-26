|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 May 2026
|15 May 2026
|Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for Considering Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Year Ended Mar 31, 2026
|Board Meeting
|7 Apr 2026
|7 Apr 2026
|OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 07-04-2026
|Board Meeting
|26 Mar 2026
|26 Mar 2026
|Outcome of Independent Director Meeting held on 26-03-2026
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2026
|2 Feb 2026
|Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 13-02-2026 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13-02-2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2025
|3 Nov 2025
|Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 11-11-2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11-11-2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 11.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|1 Sep 2025
|25 Aug 2025
|CNI Research Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BM OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/09/2025)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2025
|30 Jul 2025
|CNI Research Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting to be held on 07-08-2025 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 07-08-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :07.08.2025)
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