KALYANASUNDARAM & ASSOCIATES

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

To the Members of TONBO IMAGING INDIA LIMITED,(formerly known as Tonbo Imaging India Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of TONBO IMAGING INDIA LIMITED (formerly known as Tonbo Imaging India Private Limited) (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2026, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the cash flow statement and the statement of change in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (Ind AS), as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2026, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified u/s 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company according to Code of ethics issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under and we have fulfilled our other ethical requirements and code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue Recognition for Long-Term Defence Contracts Refer note 2.15 Revenue Recognition to the Standalone Financial Statements Our Audit procedure amongst others included the following:- The Company derives a substantial portion of its revenue from defence contracts with government agencies with predefined performance obligations. Review the terms of delivery from the purchase order-. Revenue is recognized when the goods are dispatched and there is transfer of control of goods to the customer. This requires that the goods shall be accepted from the customer in order to recognise revenue. Tested revenue transactions with invoices and dispatch documents - Verified customer acknowledgements evidencing acceptance - Evaluated compliance with revenue recognition policy- Assessed disclosures in financial statements Inventory Valuation Our Audit procedure amongst others included the following: Refer note 2.9 Inventories to the Standalone Financial Statements - Attended physical inventory counts and performed test checks The Company maintains significant inventory including raw materials and finished goods relating to specialized defence equipment. Tested valuation of inventory on sample basis Valuation involves judgment in cost allocation, identification of slow-moving items and estimation of net realisable value. - Reviewed provisioning for obsolete and slow-moving items - Compared cost with net realizable value - Assessed disclosures

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entitys internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in term of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable,

As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the statement of cash flows and statement of changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rules issued thereunder.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2026, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2026, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B.

g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2026 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

1. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

2. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

3. There were no amounts which required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

4. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

5. The Company has not declared or paid dividends during the year, hence no compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is applicable.

6. Based on the examination which included test checks, carried out in accordance with the implementation guidance on reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 issued by ICAI, we report that the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, the audit trail has not been tampered with and has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For Kalyanasundaram and Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Reg No. 005455S Sd/- K M Ranjith (Partner) Membership No: 219645 UDIN: 26219645PMENVW4310 Place: Bengaluru Date: May 15, 2026

ANNEXURE A

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Reports on Other Legal & regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2026:

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment (PPE);(b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.(c) The PPE have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the PPE has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical PPE have been noticed.(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any immovable property.(e) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment or intangible assets during the year.(f) There are no proceedings against the Company for holding any benami property under Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made there under.

ii. (a) According to information and explanation given to us, the management of the Company has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification during the year.(b) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of INR 5 crore, in aggregate, during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. Quarterly return & statement filed by the Company with such banks or financial institution are materially in agreement with books of account of the Company.

iii. The Company has made investment in two wholly owned subsidiaries. According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

iv. The Company has not given any loan, guarantee and security to Directors or any other person in whom Director is interested. Accordingly, the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investment, guarantees and security are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and The Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

vi. As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of books of accounts and records, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Income tax, Duty of Customs and any other applicable statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanation given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2026 for a period of more than six months from the date on which they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no disputed outstanding statutory dues as at 31st March, 2026.

viii. There are no transactions that were not recorded in the books of account which were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under Income Tax Act, 1961. Hence clause 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the same were obtained.(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised any funds on short term basis which have been utilized for long term purposes. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(ix) of the order are not applicable to the Company.(e) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. (a) On the basis of examination of relevant records and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Para 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or issued any convertible debentures during the year under review. However, the Company has made a private placement of shares and the requirements of section 42 of the Companies act have been complied with. Further, the funds raised have been used for the purpose for which they were raised.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have not come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the Management.(b) We have not filed any report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.(c) The Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company; Therefore, Para 3(xiii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. On the basis of examination of relevant records and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable. The Company has disclosed the details of transactions with related parties in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.(b) We have considered the Internal Audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of section 192 of the Companies act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. On the basis of examination of relevant records and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. During the year there has not been any resignation of statutory auditors. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said act.

For Kalyanasundaram and Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Reg No. 005455S Sd/- K M Ranjith (Partner) Membership No: 219645 UDIN: 26219645PMENVW4310 Place: Bengaluru Date: May 15, 2026

ANNEXURE B

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013:

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Tonbo Imaging India Limited (formerly known as Tonbo Imaging India Private Limited) (the Company) as of March 31, 2026, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls:

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the guidance note on audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the guidance note on audit of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the standards on auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those standards and the guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting:

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. It includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding the prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting:

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion:

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting, and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as of March 31, 2026, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.