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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
11.46
0.73
0.3
0.3
Preference Capital
0
0
60.84
14.1
Reserves
540.57
489.31
168.99
15.52
Net Worth
552.03
490.04
230.13
29.92
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
362.65
469.08
428.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
362.65
469.08
428.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
7.29
5.31
3.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,980
|35.39
|3,28,368.53
|1,580.61
|0.92
|5,515.28
|611
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
377.1
|45.32
|2,77,625.4
|1,048.33
|0.66
|5,533.06
|32.41
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
20,080
|138.46
|1,80,075.21
|358.38
|0.06
|1,656.32
|467.1
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,091
|33.57
|84,822.75
|509.71
|0.86
|2,770.99
|219.22
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
BDL
1,115
|79.3
|41,307.93
|118.79
|0.43
|565.74
|115.69
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Sonal Shrivastava
Managing Director & CEO
Arvind Kondangi Lakshmikumar
ED / Chief Business & Revenue Officer
Ankit Kumar
Executive Director / Chief Commercial Officer
Cecilia D Souza
Nominee
Amit Dilip Shah
Nominee
SAI RAM EDARA
Nominee
Mathew Cyriac
Independent Director
RISHIKESHA THIRUVENKATA KRISHNAN
Independent Director
Lakshminarayana Kollengode Ramanathan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Agarwalla
#.3 Chikkayellappa Twrs II 1st,
C Main Sarajpur Main Rd Jakkas,
Karnataka - 560034
Tel: +91 63 64 926 273
Website: http://www.tonboimaging.com
Email: compliance@tonboimaging.com
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Summary
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Reports by Tonbo Imaging India Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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