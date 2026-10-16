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Tonbo Imaging India Ltd Share Price Live

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Futures

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Tonbo Imaging India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

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Turnover(Lac.)

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Day's High

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Day's Low

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52 Week's High

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52 Week's Low

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Book Value

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Face Value

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Tonbo Imaging India Ltd Corporate Action

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NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

16 Oct, 2026|01:09 AM

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Share PriceShare Price

Tonbo Imaging India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

11.46

0.73

0.3

0.3

Preference Capital

0

0

60.84

14.1

Reserves

540.57

489.31

168.99

15.52

Net Worth

552.03

490.04

230.13

29.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

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Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

362.65

469.08

428.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

362.65

469.08

428.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

7.29

5.31

3.71

Tonbo Imaging India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,980

35.393,28,368.531,580.610.925,515.28611

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

377.1

45.322,77,625.41,048.330.665,533.0632.41

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

20,080

138.461,80,075.21358.380.061,656.32467.1

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,091

33.5784,822.75509.710.862,770.99219.22

Bharat Dynamics Ltd

BDL

1,115

79.341,307.93118.790.43565.74115.69

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tonbo Imaging India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Sonal Shrivastava

Managing Director & CEO

Arvind Kondangi Lakshmikumar

ED / Chief Business & Revenue Officer

Ankit Kumar

Executive Director / Chief Commercial Officer

Cecilia D Souza

Nominee

Amit Dilip Shah

Nominee

SAI RAM EDARA

Nominee

Mathew Cyriac

Independent Director

RISHIKESHA THIRUVENKATA KRISHNAN

Independent Director

Lakshminarayana Kollengode Ramanathan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankita Agarwalla

Registered Office

#.3 Chikkayellappa Twrs II 1st,

C Main Sarajpur Main Rd Jakkas,

Karnataka - 560034

Tel: +91 63 64 926 273

Website: http://www.tonboimaging.com

Email: compliance@tonboimaging.com

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

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Reports by Tonbo Imaging India Ltd

Company FAQs

The Tonbo Imaging India Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tonbo Imaging India Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 16 Oct ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Tonbo Imaging India Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 16 Oct ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tonbo Imaging India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tonbo Imaging India Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 16 Oct ‘26
Tonbo Imaging India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Tonbo Imaging India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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