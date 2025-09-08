Pursuant to Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit Annual Report of the company for the Financial Year 2024-2025. The 10th Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015(as amended),we would like to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company was held today to review the operations of the Company, general corporate matters and to consider and transact the items defined and mentioned in the PDF enclosed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.09.2025) Consolidated report of the Scrutinizer for the AGM held on 30th September 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 01.10.2025)