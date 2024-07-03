iifl-logo

Tranway21 Technologies Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
4
(-1.96%)
May 26, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open3.76
  • Day's High4
  • 52 Wk High7.75
  • Prev. Close4.08
  • Day's Low3.75
  • 52 Wk Low 3.55
  • Turnover (lac)1.2
  • P/E100
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.22
  • EPS0.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.24
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Tranway21 Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

₹3.76

Prev. Close

₹4.08

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.2

Day's High

₹4

Day's Low

₹3.75

52 Week's High

₹7.75

52 Week's Low

₹3.55

Book Value

₹11.22

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.24

P/E

100

EPS

0.04

Divi. Yield

0

Tranway21 Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

8 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2025

arrow

8 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Tranway21 Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Tranway21 Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:42 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.98%

Non-Promoter- 40.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Tranway21 Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.6

10.6

10.6

10.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.32

1.64

1.59

1.35

Net Worth

11.92

12.24

12.19

11.95

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

5.55

4.4

5.13

3.93

yoy growth (%)

26.12

-14.25

30.32

26.7

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-4.24

-3.25

-3.83

-3.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.04

0.11

0.32

0.15

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.11

-0.14

0

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.02

-0.12

-0.05

Working capital

-1.33

5.08

0.12

0.62

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.12

-14.25

30.32

26.7

Op profit growth

-25.89

-22.97

121.39

63.2

EBIT growth

-25.78

-22.4

84.09

55.93

Net profit growth

-74.17

-57.13

93.93

-17.28

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

4.36

5.81

4.64

8.11

9.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.36

5.81

4.64

8.11

9.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.95

0.02

0.09

0.08

0.09

Tranway21 Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

2,151.45

14.917,78,413.4414,5265.1258,052234.07

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,187.25

16.064,81,697.717,9754.0438,641199.33

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,150.5

25.023,12,207.17-9004.712,89095.43

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

181.8

15.731,90,835.713,037.16.0518,362.860.66

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,502.75

36.471,47,262.61541.33.3912,956.5221.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tranway21 Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director / Managing Director / CEO

Bharat

Chairman & Managing Director

Kalavathy Bylappa

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anand G Patil

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nagaraj Susurla Ramasubbarao

Independent Non Exe. Director

Venkataraja C

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anitha R

Registered Office

GF-01 Pallavi Enclave 17thCros,

26th Main JP Nagar 6th Phase,

Karnataka - 560078

Tel: 91-80-46730800

Website: http://www.tranwayinc.com

Email: cs@tranwayinc.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Tranway Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Tranway Technologies Private Limited on March 25, 2015. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited...
Read More

Reports by Tranway21 Technologies Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Tranway21 Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Tranway21 Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tranway21 Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tranway21 Technologies Ltd is ₹4.24 Cr. as of 26 May ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tranway21 Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tranway21 Technologies Ltd is 100 and 0.36 as of 26 May ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tranway21 Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tranway21 Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tranway21 Technologies Ltd is ₹3.55 and ₹7.75 as of 26 May ‘26

What is the CAGR of Tranway21 Technologies Ltd?

Tranway21 Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -12.23%, 3 Years at -23.80%, 1 Year at -30.43%, 6 Month at -9.50%, 3 Month at -6.76% and 1 Month at -2.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tranway21 Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tranway21 Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.99 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.01 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tranway21 Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.