Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorIT - Software
Open₹3.76
Prev. Close₹4.08
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.2
Day's High₹4
Day's Low₹3.75
52 Week's High₹7.75
52 Week's Low₹3.55
Book Value₹11.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.24
P/E100
EPS0.04
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.6
10.6
10.6
10.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.32
1.64
1.59
1.35
Net Worth
11.92
12.24
12.19
11.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5.55
4.4
5.13
3.93
yoy growth (%)
26.12
-14.25
30.32
26.7
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-4.24
-3.25
-3.83
-3.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.04
0.11
0.32
0.15
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.11
-0.14
0
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.02
-0.12
-0.05
Working capital
-1.33
5.08
0.12
0.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.12
-14.25
30.32
26.7
Op profit growth
-25.89
-22.97
121.39
63.2
EBIT growth
-25.78
-22.4
84.09
55.93
Net profit growth
-74.17
-57.13
93.93
-17.28
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
4.36
5.81
4.64
8.11
9.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.36
5.81
4.64
8.11
9.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.95
0.02
0.09
0.08
0.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,151.45
|14.91
|7,78,413.44
|14,526
|5.12
|58,052
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,187.25
|16.06
|4,81,697.71
|7,975
|4.04
|38,641
|199.33
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,150.5
|25.02
|3,12,207.17
|-900
|4.7
|12,890
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
181.8
|15.73
|1,90,835.71
|3,037.1
|6.05
|18,362.8
|60.66
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,502.75
|36.47
|1,47,262.61
|541.3
|3.39
|12,956.5
|221.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director / Managing Director / CEO
Bharat
Chairman & Managing Director
Kalavathy Bylappa
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anand G Patil
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nagaraj Susurla Ramasubbarao
Independent Non Exe. Director
Venkataraja C
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anitha R
GF-01 Pallavi Enclave 17thCros,
26th Main JP Nagar 6th Phase,
Karnataka - 560078
Tel: 91-80-46730800
Website: http://www.tranwayinc.com
Email: cs@tranwayinc.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Tranway Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Tranway Technologies Private Limited on March 25, 2015. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited...
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Reports by Tranway21 Technologies Ltd
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