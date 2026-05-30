Board Meeting 30 May 2026 26 May 2026

Tranway21 Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Saturday 30th May 2026 inter-alia: To consider and approve the audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2026. Further the Trading Window for trading in the shares of the Company Pursuant to Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading has been closed i.e. 1st April 2026 which will continue to remain close till 48 hours post declaration of financial results of the company for the second half of the year and year ending 31st March 2026 In furtherance to our Intimation dated May 26th, 2026, pursuant to Regulation 30 the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the following is the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 30.05.2026; 1. Approved Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for half year and year ended 31st March 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/05/2026) we wish to inform you that the company is resubmitting the financial results for the period under review as the half yearly statement of profit and loss were inadvertently omitted from the earlier submission due to a technical error. there is no change in financial results already submitted. the present filing is made only to provide the complete financial statements and for the purpose of regulatory compliance (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 02.06.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2026 13 Mar 2026

In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on today i.e., on 13th March 2026 have, inter-alia, approved, the change in the registered office of the Company from 1st floor, 41st Main, Kanakapura Road, Sarakki Gate, SBI Colony, 1st Phase, J. P. Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560078 to No. 67, 2nd floor, 29th C Cross, Geetha Colony, 4th block, Jayanagar, Bangalore - 560011 within the local limits of Bengaluru City.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 10 Nov 2025

Tranway21 Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company and the Audit Committee members is scheduled on Friday 14th November 2025 inter-alia: To consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September 2025. Further the Trading Window for trading in the shares of the Company has been closed w.e.f. 1st October 2025 which will continue to remain close till 16th November 2025 (both days inclusive) pursuant to Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading. In furtherance to our Intimation dated November 10th 2025, we hereby inform you that the Board at its Meeting held today November 14th 2025, considered and approved the Un-Audited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September 2025. We are enclosing the following documents in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Un-Audited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September 2025 issued by our Statutory Auditors M/s B M S S & Co are annexed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2025 29 Oct 2025

With reference to above captioned subject matter and pursuant to Reg. 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Wednesday the 29th October, 2025 which commenced at 4.00 PM and concluded at 5.00 PM have inter alia considered and transacted the following business: 1. Resignation of Mrs. Preeti Sandeep Byse from the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel of the company. The details as required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Master Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/0155 dated November 11, 2024 is enclosed herewith as Annexure I. The letter of resignation received from Mrs. Preeti Sandeep Byse containing detailed reasons for the resignation

Board Meeting 8 Sep 2025 1 Sep 2025