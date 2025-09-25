|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2025
|31 Aug 2025
|Newspaper publication - Information regarding 31st Annual General Meeting to be held through Video Conference (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) Proceedings of 31st Annual General Meeting held on 25th September 2025, through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Video Means (OAVM) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:25.09.2025) The Voting results along with the consolidated Scrutinisers Report in respect of 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held on Thursday, 25th September, 2025. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 26/09/2025)
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