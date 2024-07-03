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Tusaldah Limited Share Price Live

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138.1
(-4.99%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open138.2
  • Day's High138.2
  • 52 Wk High249.9
  • Prev. Close145.35
  • Day's Low138.1
  • 52 Wk Low 100.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.93
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32.36
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Tusaldah Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹138.2

Prev. Close

₹145.35

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.05

Day's High

₹138.2

Day's Low

₹138.1

52 Week's High

₹249.9

52 Week's Low

₹100.5

Book Value

₹1.93

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32.36

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tusaldah Limited Corporate Action

31 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2025

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25 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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24 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Tusaldah Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

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Tusaldah Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:42 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.41%

Non-Promoter- 66.58%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 66.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Tusaldah Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

2.34

0.65

0.65

0.65

Preference Capital

1.36

1.36

1.36

1.36

Reserves

-1.27

-2.01

-2.08

-1.97

Net Worth

2.43

4.44

-0.06

0.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.01

0.2

0.02

0.47

yoy growth (%)

-92.27

765.75

-95.04

-85.27

Raw materials

-0.01

-0.13

-0.01

-0.36

As % of sales

97.67

67.26

46.06

76.92

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.1

-0.04

-0.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.22

-0.27

-0.1

-0.02

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.1

-0.05

-0.05

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.1

-0.42

-0.09

0.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-92.27

765.75

-95.04

-85.27

Op profit growth

-39.04

134.86

-344.38

688.61

EBIT growth

-18.38

151.64

398.77

-220.52

Net profit growth

-18.38

152.5

322.83

-284.76

View Ratios

No Record Found

Tusaldah Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,971.95

335.813,86,622.47343.560.046,810.08482.58

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

1,089.05

345.7349,437.5951.970.02275.1742.62

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.6

28.1126,521.56524.3101,713.1698.55

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

229.6

14.4317,949.54288.552.6119,587.4467.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

415.3

69.4513,512.6164.470607.6542.9

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tusaldah Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

E D & Wholetime Director

ANUPRIYA SANDEEP AGRAWAL

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manish Jhanwar

Additional Director

Madhura Alok Singh

Registered Office

B-17 IInd Floor,

22 Godown Industrial Area,

Rajasthan - 302006

Tel: 91-141-2214074/2211658/4025431

Website: http://www.highstreetfilatex.in

Email: highstreet.filatex@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Beetal House 99,

Madangir Behind LSC, Nr Dada Harsukhdar,

Delhi - 110062

Tel: 011 - 29961281 / 82

Website: -

Email: beetalrta@gmail.com

Summary

Tusaldah Limited was initially established as High Street Filatex Limited in 1994 and the name of the Company was changed to Tusaldah Limited in August 2025. It is engaged in Trading of Knitted Socks,...
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Reports by Tusaldah Limited

Company FAQs

What is the Tusaldah Limited share price today?

The Tusaldah Limited shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹138.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tusaldah Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tusaldah Limited is ₹32.36 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tusaldah Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of Tusaldah Limited is 0 and 71.37 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tusaldah Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tusaldah Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tusaldah Limited is ₹100.5 and ₹249.9 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Tusaldah Limited?

Tusaldah Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.69%, 3 Years at 61.90%, 1 Year at -2.47%, 6 Month at -3.73%, 3 Month at -2.23% and 1 Month at -4.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tusaldah Limited?

The shareholding pattern of Tusaldah Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 33.42 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 66.58 %

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