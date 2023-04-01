To

The Members of

High Street Filatex Limited

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinlon

We have audited the accompanylng frnancial statements of High Street Filatex Limited

("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, the

Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year ending March 31,

2025 and notes to the financial statements including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the

Companies Act, 2OI3 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2Ol3 read with the Companies (lndian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended ("IND AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at March3l,2025, its Losses, Changes in Equity, and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the

Companies Act, 2Ol3 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of the most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the Current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report except for the matter described in the Basis for opinion section.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditorrs Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

On the auditors report date, we have nothing to report in this regard, as the Annual

Report expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2OL3 (the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India , including Indian Accounting Standards (lND AS) as specifred in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2016 (as amended) under section 133 of the act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or erTor.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management and board of directors is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company,s financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audlt of the Flnarclal Statements our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurErnce, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material i! individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with sAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We a-lso:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from

error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions,

misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the C Act, 2013, we are also responsible for

expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

a Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

a Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modiff our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlytng transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identilied misstatements in the Financial Statements.

we communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and signilicant audit frndings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. we also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requlrements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor,s Report) Order,

2O2O l"the Order"), issued by the centrar Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section

143 of the Companies Act, 2O13, we give in the .Annexure

A,, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the

Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) ofthe Act, we report that: a) we have sought and obtained aI the information and expranations which to the best of our knowredge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

Further, the back-up of the books of accounts of the Company maintained in electronic mode has been maintained on servers physically located in India, on daily basis. Managernent has represented that the process of taking daily backups is in place, but cannot be verified by us as log of back up was not available for verification.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian

Accounting Standards (IND AS) specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules,2o15 (as amended) under section 133 of the Act. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 3L,2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2l,of the Act.

0 With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". s) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during tJre year is in accordance with the provisions of section

197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,

2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. ii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were €rny material foreseeable losses.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which a-re material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (,,Intermediaries,,), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the

Intermediary shall, directly or indirecfly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), incruding foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, directly or indirecfly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identifred in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Benefrciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate

Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of

Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain

any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed linal dividend for the year.

(vi) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,

2Ol4 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except the inventory management software through which the entity is maintaining its day-to-day stock records.

Further, during the course ofour audit we did not come across any instarce of audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

ANNEXTRT . A RTFERRED TO IN THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON

THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF HIGH STREEI FILATEX LIMITED FOR THE

YEAR ENDTD MARCH 3L,2O25

As required by the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2O2O issued by the Central

Government of India in exercise of powers conferred by section 143(11) of the

Companies Act, 2013, we report that:

In respect of Property Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets :

a. The Company has no Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible

Assets, so reporting under this clause is not applicable.

b. The Company has no Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets, so Company has not carried out physical verification. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable. c. The Company does not own any immovable property. Hence, reporting under clause 3(i)(c) of the order is not applicable. d. The Company doesnt have any asset to be categorized under Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets, so revaluation of assets cannot be done. Hence reporting under clause 3(ixd) of the Order is not applicable.

e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2025 for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

11 (a) According to information and explanations given to us, the inventory has been physically verified by the marlagement at regular intervals during the year. However, no formal documentation was provided to us for verification.

In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Material discrepancies have been rectified by the Company and properly dealt books of account.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits at arry point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

[1. The Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any otler parties and hence, reporting under clause 3(iii) ofthe Order is not applicable.

IV, The Company has not provided arry loan, guarantee and security and not granted any investments, so the provisions of sections 185 and lg6 of the

Companies Act, 2O13, are not applicable to the Company.

The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vt The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection (l) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the period under review. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vlt. In respect of Statutory Dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident

Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, Provident F\rnd, EmployeesState Insurance, Income Tax,

Sales Tax, Service Tax, d tom , duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess ald other materi arrears as at March 37,2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there a.re no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited by the Company on account of any dispute.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

lx. In respect of repayment of dues:

(a) The Company has not defaulted in repa5rment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explainations given to us, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or €rny government authority or any other lender.

(c) The Company do not have any term loans during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(8(c) of the Order is not applicable to the

Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, on €rn overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company do not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(0 The Company do not have su , associates or joint ventures and hence, reporting under Order is not applicable to the

Company.

x (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of further public ofcr (including debt instruments) during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has made prefential a-llotment of equity shares (1,696,430 shares @ Rs 15 each including premium of Rs 5) and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

(a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been frled by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2O14 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this audit report).

xll The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable

xl1l In our opinion, the Compaly is in compliance with Section I77 and l8g of the Companies Act, 2O13 with respect to the applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party tra-nsactions have been disclosed in the frnancial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

&As

xlY (a) The Company has Intem as required by section 138 of the

Website : www.

Companies Act, 2013.

(b) We have considered, the Internal Audit Reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 20 13 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable.

xvl1 The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 10.19 lacs during the current year and has not incurred any cash losses during the immediately preceeding financial year.

xv111 There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information

accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of

Directors and Management plans and based on our exa.mination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither tee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx The provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company and hence, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEI(IRE . B REFERRED TO IN THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF

EIIEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF HIGH STREET FILATEX LIMITED

Report on the Internal Flnanclal Controls Otrer Finaneial Reportlng nder

Clause (lf of Sub-sectlon 3 of Sectionl4S of the Companles Act 2013 (the Act"l

We have audited the internal financial controls over frnancial reporting of High Street Filatex Limited ("the Compan/) as of March 37, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Oplnlon

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects judging by the nature arrd quantum of transactions appearing in the financial statements an adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such controls were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2O25 based on the interna.l control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essentia-l components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Interna] Financia-l

Controis over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Respoaslblllty for Internal Flaancial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal frnancial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of lnternal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India flCAn.

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenalce of adequate interna-l financial controls that were operating effectiveiy for ensuring the orderly and efhcient conduct of the companys business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, tJre prevention a:rd detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting record.s, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsiblllty

our responsibility is to express an opinion on the companys intemal frnancial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. we conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on Auditing issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(lo) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial controls over financia.l reporting, and the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI. Those standards and the Guidance Note require t].at we comply with

ethical requirements a,,d plan and perform the audit to obtain

reasonabre

assurance about whether adequate interna.l financial controls over financiar reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controis over financia.r reporting and their operating effectiveness. our audit of internal financial controls over financiar reporting includes obtaining an understanding of Internal linancial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on te assessed risk. The procedures serected depend on the auditor,s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the frnancial statements, whether due to fraud or error. we believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is suffrcient ard appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the company,s internar frnancial contrors over financial reporting

Mearlng of Intcrnal Fluanclal Controls Oner Flnanclal RePorting

A companys internal financial controls over Iinancial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliabiiity of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting include tiose policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessari/ to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Iaherent Llmltatloas of Interaal Flnaaclal Controls over Flnancial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over irnancial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud rnay occur ald not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Other Matter

Broadly, the company is having most of the system in place as required for ttre compliance of Internal Financial controi on Financial Reporting. However, those systems or controls are having scope of further improvement, Also, Company has not documented adequately the internal finarrcial controls based on Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial controls over Financial

Reporting issued by the Institute of chartered Accountants of India. Based on our audit procedures, we are of the opinion that company has rectified all material observations of our audit on internal frnancial contrors over financiar reporting to ensure that they do not signifrcantly affect financiar reporting on Internar Financiar control as on Balance Sheet date.