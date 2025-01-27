|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|24 Jan 2025
|18 Feb 2025
|Approved convening of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of the Company on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other AudioVisual Means (OAVM) as per the relevant circulars of MCA and SEBI for obtaining the shareholders approval for the above mentioned items. The EGM notice shall be submitted to stock exchange when it will be circulated to members of the Company as per the applicable provision of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; EGM Notice (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2025) Outcome and Proceeding of EGM of the Company held on February 18, 2025 Voting Results of EGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/02/2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.