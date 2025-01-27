Approved convening of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of the Company on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other AudioVisual Means (OAVM) as per the relevant circulars of MCA and SEBI for obtaining the shareholders approval for the above mentioned items. The EGM notice shall be submitted to stock exchange when it will be circulated to members of the Company as per the applicable provision of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; EGM Notice (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2025) Outcome and Proceeding of EGM of the Company held on February 18, 2025 Voting Results of EGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/02/2025)