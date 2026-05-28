|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2026
|25 May 2026
|Tusaldah Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results for the quarter ended 31st March 2026
|Board Meeting
|9 Mar 2026
|9 Mar 2026
|Appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the Company
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2026
|9 Feb 2026
|Tusaldah Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December2025 Unaudited Standalone Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December,2025 Unaudited Standalone Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December,2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|11 Nov 2025
|High Street Filatex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30 September 2025. As per Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Friday, 14th November, 2025 has Approved Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025, along with the Limited Review Reports as issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|3 Nov 2025
|3 Nov 2025
|Intimation in term of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment of Independent Director and resignation of Chairman and Whole Time Director
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2025
|7 Aug 2025
|High Street Filatex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited (Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2025. 2. The voluntary delisting of the Companys equity shares from the Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd. (CSE) in terms of the provisions of the SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations 2021. The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 13th August 2025, approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for Q1 ended 30th June 2025, along with the Limited Review Report. The Board also approved the voluntary delisting of equity shares from the Calcutta Stock Exchange, appointed M/s. Krishna Rathi & Associates as Secretarial Auditors for FY 2025-26, and appointed Mr. Manish Jhanwar as an Additional Independent Director. The resignation of Mrs. Aishwarya Sethia as CFO and Director was noted, and Mrs. Hetal Waglekar was appointed CFO. The Board also approved changing the Companys name to Tusaldah Limited and related MOA and AOA alterations. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jun 2025
|20 Jun 2025
|High Street Filatex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the appointment of Additional Directors of the Company; 2. To consider and approve the resignation of Directors of the Company; 3. To consider and approve the Reclassification of Outgoing Promoters on account of open offer; 4. To consider and approve the appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company; 5. To consider and approve the Change of name of the Company; 6. To consider and approve the Shifting of Registered Office from the State of Rajasthan to the State of Maharashtra; 7. To consider and approve the appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company for the year 2025-26; 8. To consider and approve the appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the year 2025-26; 9. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 26, 2025 Shifting of Registered office of the Company Appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company Appointment of Internal auditor of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/06/2025)
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