iifl-logo

Tusaldah Limited Board Meeting

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
138.1
(-4.99%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

High Street Fila CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 May 202625 May 2026
Tusaldah Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results for the quarter ended 31st March 2026
Board Meeting9 Mar 20269 Mar 2026
Appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the Company
Board Meeting12 Feb 20269 Feb 2026
Tusaldah Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December2025 Unaudited Standalone Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December,2025 Unaudited Standalone Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December,2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.02.2026)
Board Meeting14 Nov 202511 Nov 2025
High Street Filatex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30 September 2025. As per Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Friday, 14th November, 2025 has Approved Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025, along with the Limited Review Reports as issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)
Board Meeting3 Nov 20253 Nov 2025
Intimation in term of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment of Independent Director and resignation of Chairman and Whole Time Director
Board Meeting13 Aug 20257 Aug 2025
High Street Filatex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited (Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2025. 2. The voluntary delisting of the Companys equity shares from the Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd. (CSE) in terms of the provisions of the SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations 2021. The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 13th August 2025, approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for Q1 ended 30th June 2025, along with the Limited Review Report. The Board also approved the voluntary delisting of equity shares from the Calcutta Stock Exchange, appointed M/s. Krishna Rathi & Associates as Secretarial Auditors for FY 2025-26, and appointed Mr. Manish Jhanwar as an Additional Independent Director. The resignation of Mrs. Aishwarya Sethia as CFO and Director was noted, and Mrs. Hetal Waglekar was appointed CFO. The Board also approved changing the Companys name to Tusaldah Limited and related MOA and AOA alterations. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)
Board Meeting26 Jun 202520 Jun 2025
High Street Filatex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the appointment of Additional Directors of the Company; 2. To consider and approve the resignation of Directors of the Company; 3. To consider and approve the Reclassification of Outgoing Promoters on account of open offer; 4. To consider and approve the appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company; 5. To consider and approve the Change of name of the Company; 6. To consider and approve the Shifting of Registered Office from the State of Rajasthan to the State of Maharashtra; 7. To consider and approve the appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company for the year 2025-26; 8. To consider and approve the appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the year 2025-26; 9. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 26, 2025 Shifting of Registered office of the Company Appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company Appointment of Internal auditor of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/06/2025)

High Street Fila: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Tusaldah Limited

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.