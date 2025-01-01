iifl-logo-icon 1
Va Tech Wabag Ltd Split

1,542.15
(1.58%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Va Tech Wabag CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

Va Tech Wabag: Related News

VA Tech Wabag Bags CPCL Desalination Pipeline Deal

VA Tech Wabag Bags CPCL Desalination Pipeline Deal

1 Jan 2025|12:02 PM

The work will be completed within 12 months.

VA Tech Wabag forays into solar PV space with ₹1,000 Crore order

VA Tech Wabag forays into solar PV space with ₹1,000 Crore order

15 Oct 2024|02:42 PM

The company has won its second order in the last week. On October 10, it stated that it had received repeat orders from Reliance Industries.

VA Tech secures large repeat orders from Reliance Industries

VA Tech secures large repeat orders from Reliance Industries

10 Oct 2024|11:01 AM

WABAG's excellent track-record with RIL for almost 3 decades and a technically superior & competitive bid ensured this repeat order win.

VA Tech Wabag bags ₹2,700 Crore order from SWA

VA Tech Wabag bags ₹2,700 Crore order from SWA

6 Sep 2024|10:37 AM

For more than four decades, Wabag has built and operated water and waste-water treatment plants in Saudi Arabia.

