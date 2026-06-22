SECTION V: FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S EXAMINATION REPORT ON RESTATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To, The Board of Directors of

VANS ELECTROENGINEERINGS LIMITED

Plot 17, SIDCO Womens Industrial Estate, Karuppur Salem -636011, Tamil Nadu, India

Dear Sir,

Reference: - Proposed Public Issue of Equity Shares of VANS ELECTROENGINEERINGS LIMITED

1. We have examined the attached Restated Financial Information of VANS ELECTROENGINEERINGS LIMITED (hereunder referred to the Company , Issuer ) comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2026, March

31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, the Restated Statement of Profit & Loss, the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the year ended March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, the statement of Material Accounting Policies and other explanatory Information (collectively, the Restated Financial Information ) as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on June 22, 2026 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus/ Prospectus ( Offer Documents ) in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) of equity shares prepared in terms of the requirement of:-

a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended (the Act); b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended

( SEBI ICDR Regulations ); and c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India as amended from time to time. ( The Guidance Note )

2. The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft offer/offer document to be filed with Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Registrar of Companies, of relevant state in connection with the proposed SME IPO. The Restated Financial Information have been prepared by the management of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 on the basis of preparation stated in Annexure IV to the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors of the company s responsibility includes designing, implementing, and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors is also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Companies Act, SEBI (ICDR) Regulations and the Guidance Note.

3. We, M/s. Mundra & Co., Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and our peer review certificate is valid as on the date of signing of this report.

4. We have examined such Restated Financial Statement taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated January 31, 2026 in connection with the proposed SME IPO of equity shares of the Company;

b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Statements; and

d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the SEBI ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

5. This Restated Financial Statements have been compiled by the management from:

Audited financial statements of the company as at and for the year ended on March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India which have been approved by the Board of Directors.

6. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

Auditors Report issued by the auditor M/s. H R H & Associates dated June 13, 2026 for the year ended March 31, 2026 and Auditors Report issued by the auditor CA R. Balamurugan dated September 29, 2025 and September 28, 2024 for the year ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 respectively.

7. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Restated Financial Information:

a) have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, material errors and regrouping/reclassifications retrospectively in the financial years ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping/classifications followed as at and for the year ended March 31, 2026;

b) have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for prior period and other material amounts in the respective financial year to which they relate;

c) Extra-ordinary items that need to be disclosed separately in the accounts has been disclosed wherever required; d) have been prepared in accordance with the Act, SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note; e) does not contain any qualifications requiring adjustments.

8. In accordance with the requirements of Part I of Chapter III of Act including rules made there under, SEBI ICDR Regulations, Guidance Note and Engagement Letter, we report that:

a) The Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as set out in Annexure I to this report, of the Company as at March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities, have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Material Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to the Restated Financial Information.

b) The Restated Statement of Profit and Loss as set out in Annexure II to this report, of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Statement of Profit and Loss have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Material Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to the Restated Financial Information.

c) The Restated Statement of Cash Flow as set out in Annexure III to this report, of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Statement of Cash Flow, as restated have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Material Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to the Restated Financial Information.

9. We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 proposed to be included in the Offer Document for the proposed IPO.

10. The report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by any other Firm of Chartered Accountants nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to therein.

11. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

12. The Restated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the audited financial statements mentioned above.

13. In our opinion, the above Financial Statements along with Annexure A to AG of this report read with the respective Significant

Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV and V are prepared after making adjustments and regrouping as considered appropriate and have been prepared in accordance with the Companies Act, SEBI ICDR Regulations and Guidance Note issued by ICAI .

14. Our report is intended solely for use of the management and for inclusion in the Offer Document in connection with the

Proposed SME IPO of Equity Shares of the Company and our report should not be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose without our prior consent in writing.

For Mundra & Co.

Chartered Accountant FRN: 013023C

(CA Nitin Khandelwal)

Partner M. No . 414387 Place : Jaipur Date : June 22, 2026

UDIN : 26414387RXDKJL1797